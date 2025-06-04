Gateshead aim for swift resolution after being hit by FIFA registration ban

There was another worrying development at National League club Gateshead.

Gateshead have been placed under a registration embargo by FIFA - but the National League club have insisted it is business as usual as they look to recover from a worrying start to the summer.

Just over a month has passed since the Heed narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in non-league’s top tier after Southend United pipped Carl Magnay’s side to the final top seven place with a goalless draw at the International Stadium on the final day of the season.

Gateshead International Stadium (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

There have been several high-profile departures from the club over recent weeks as chairman Neil Pinkerton ended his six-year reign and club captain Greg Olley also announced his time with the Heed was over after his contract came to an end. Manager Magnay resigned from his position on Monday and was appointed as assistant to new South Shields manager Ian Watson just under 48 hours later. Club doctor Ross Floyd has stepped away from his role for ‘family reasons’ and Tuesday brought confirmation head of recruitment Luke Clark, loan manager David Bujara and a number of scouts have also departed.

Gateshead are working hard to find a replacement for Magnay and have received over 40 serious applications from interest parties over the last 48 hours. The Heed revealed they were aiming to name a successor to the former Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town defender as ‘swiftly and efficiently’ as possible and believe they can name a new boss to take them forwards over the next three weeks.

However, the news that the club have been handed a registration ban by FIFA will be of great concern and the Heed hierarchy have been in regular contact with the game’s governing body, the Football Association and the National League throughout Wednesday in order to bring the situation to a swift resolution.

The Echo understands the ban was imposed over an issue following a transfer that took place over two years ago - but Gateshead believe the situation will be resolved and will not be allowed to hamper their preparations for the 2025/26 season.

A club statement released to The Echo read: “We are aware of the situation and are currently in contact with the relevant authorities in order to resolve the issue, which we are confident will have no effect on our plans for the upcoming season”

Meanwhile, Gateshead are working hard to finalise their pre-season plans and hope to announce a number of friendly fixtures over the next week.