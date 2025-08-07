Gateshead working hard to add further experience after midfielder deal blow

Gateshead will face Southend United at the International Stadium on Saturday in their opening game of the new National League season.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong has confirmed he is still aiming to add further experience to his squad after narrowly missing out on a deal to bring a former favourite back to the International Stadium.

Armstrong appeared to be on the brink of boosting his options in the middle of the park after entering into talks with former Gateshead midfielder Tom White following his departure from crisis club Morecambe last week. However, a late bid from Boreham Wood put paid to what would have been a major boost to the Heed ranks ahead of Saturday’s National League opener at home to Southend United.

Although Armstrong admitted missing out on the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder was a blow, the Heed boss is continuing to work hard on adding at least two more experienced heads to his ranks in the coming days and weeks.

He told The Echo: “The hard work is still going on and I had my first major blow with someone we wanted to bring in. It was a big blow because it was virtually done and we just got sucker punched, which is a shame but people have their own decisions to make and their own lives to look after. That put us back a bit with what I needed but we are still looking in that department. I would like to bring in two more experienced players, a centre-half to play alongside Joe Grayson and Kenton Richardson if needed and then a midfielder that we know we are missing. Since Tim (Akinola) has gone we have lost a little bit of bite and athleticism, we have plenty of creativity but we need that little bit of bite that we probably need.”

David Ferguson was Alun Armstrong's first signing as Gateshead manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan - Gateshead FC

Although the near miss on the deal for White was something of a setback for Gateshead, Armstrong has still enjoyed a positive summer in the transfer market with the likes of Bradford City defender Callum Johnson, former Barrow striker Dom Telford and Hartlepool United left-back David Ferguson all joining the club during the close season.

With several youngsters looking to make an impact at a senior level during the new campaign, Armstrong has stressed how important experienced heads such as Ferguson and Johnson will be during his first season in charge of the club

When asked if Ferguson would be a big player, Armstrong said: “Without a doubt and we aren’t finished in that department either. We need a bit more experience in there but the ones we are talking to that would bring that are taking a little bit of time to sort out. Fergie has come in, he’s a captain, he’s a leader, he knows the level, and I am delighted we got him in first. Callum Johnson will miss it but again, he’s a player that’s capable of playing at a higher level so those two, I was really pleased with. It’s unfortunate Callum got a kick on the ankle that made him roll it against Dunston, but then the other lads that have come in have given us a boost.”

Gateshead midfielder Callum Bone (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC

One of the major positives of a promising pre-season campaign has been the form of academy star Callum Bone.

The attacking midfielder has shone throughout preparations for the new season with eye-catching performances against the likes of Hebburn Town, Sunderland and Morpeth Town. His unquestionable promise and ability has been rewarded with a two-year professional contract and Armstrong believes there is a lot more to come from the 17-year-old.

He said: “He definitely has (given him something to think about). He came on at Darlington last week and he lit the place up again with his pace, his bravery, he’s playing without fear and that’s what we need at this moment in time. I think the kid said it in his interview, bums off seats, that’s what he is looking to do. He’s a confident lad, not overly confident or cocky but he is confident on the pitch. I saw him develop last year and there is so much to come from the kid but we have to be got to be really patient with him. I am delighted with his progress, the lads have taken him on board and they can see what he is capable of.”

