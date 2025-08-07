All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

The Moroccan playmaker has been at the centre of widespread transfer speculation this summer, with a number of top flight clubs - including the Black Cats - touted as admirers following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship last season.

Indeed, at one stage, L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi even suggested that Sunderland were in discussions with Leicester over a potential deal. Writing on X, he said: “Sunderland continues to negotiate with Leicester to lower Bilal El Khannouss' clause, estimated at €26m [£22.5m], plus 10% on a future resale. Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are in the race. Monaco is still waiting for a departure before moving forward on an attacking player.”

More recently, however, Leeds have seemingly emerged as the strongest contender for El Khannouss’ signature. Earlier this week, Sacha Tavolieri reported that a meeting had been scheduled between the Whites and the midfielder’s representatives, and now, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has not only confirmed that the meeting took place, but also states that El Khannouss is “very interested” in sealing a potential transfer to Elland Road.

Celtic eye Sunderland target Clement Bischoff

Elsewhere, Brøndby winger Clement Bischoff is considered a key target for Scottish giants Celtic this summer, with the player having already been linked a possible move to Sunderland earlier in the transfer window.

The Dane is proving to be an in-demand talent at present, and previously came close to securing a £7.2 million switch to Brighton and Hove Albion back in February, only for the agreement to fall through at the eleventh hour.

Now, however, he could available for around £6.3million, according to online outlet TEAMtalk, due to the fact that he is entering the final year of his contract with his current employers. As such, he would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January if Brøndby do not sanction an exit in the coming weeks. Sunderland are still understood to be tracking the Denmark youth international, with Regis Le Bris’ side in the market for one more attacking option before the Premier League season gets underway.

Eliezer Mayenda pens new contract with Sunderland

And finally, Eliezer Mayenda has put pen to paper on a new contract with Sunderland, extending his stay on Wearside until 2030.

The Spaniard enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, and has been justly rewarded with an improved deal at the Stadium of Light. Explaining the reason behind Mayenda’s extension, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are delighted with Eliezer’s progress throughout the last two years. Whether you’re a supporter, a member of staff, or one of his team-mates, it’s been immensely rewarding to follow and support his development to this point.”

Speakman made clear that the contract is not just recognition of past achievement, but a strategic step ahead of a demanding Premier League campaign. “Although this is a moment to reflect and celebrate his progress, it is also an opportunity to reset our objectives and expectations,” he added. “Eli is an important player for us, and his commitment will be significant as we embark upon the Premier League season.”

The Black Cats chief also pointed to Mayenda’s maturity and growing connection with the club, highlighting his leadership potential and alignment with Sunderland’s values. “He’s a great character who understands our club, and I know our supporters will be delighted by this news.”

