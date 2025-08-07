Gonzalo Garcia looks to be in line for a contract extension at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are in active talks with reported Sunderland target Gonzalo Garcia over a new contract, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Black Cats have been linked with the striker repeatedly over the course of the summer window, as have Premier League rivals Leeds United. It is understood that the player’s current deal in the Spanish capital has a release clause of around £42.3 million written into it, although there have been suggestions that a number of his suitors value him somewhere in the region of £30 million.

Either way, however, it would appear that Garcia is unlikely to be going anywhere this summer, with Real reportedly negotiating terms on a new contract and the player himself keen to stay and fight for his place at the Bernabéu.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gonzalo Garcia’s contract situation amid Sunderland transfer links?

Writing on X, Romano stated that Garcia is currently in discussions over a contract extension, and is eager to establish himself as a first team regular for his current side after enjoying a breakout stint at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

He said: “Real Madrid are in active talks over new deal for Gonzalo Garcia. Decision made in July about plan for striker to stay after excellent Club World Cup as top scorer. New contract expected to be done as Gonzalo wants to stay… and wear legendary #9 shirt.”

Romano’s update comes off the back of a recent update from Spanish outlet Fichajes that stated Real were intending to keep Brazilian starlet Endrick as their first-choice centre-forward this season, with Garcia instead heading out on loan to gain experience. Whether a new deal for Garcia, coupled with the player’s desire to stay in Spain, alters those plans remains to be seen.

For their part, Sunderland have completed the signing of another Spanish prospect, Marc Guiu. The teenager joins on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with the starlet becoming the Black Cats’ ninth summer acquisition.

Speaking about the decision to bring in Guiu, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.

“Most importantly, Marc wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our club. The competition for his signature was significant, and he had many high-quality options this summer, so we are delighted he’s joined Sunderland. Marc’s a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team. In addition to providing a threat in the final third, we believe there are many other ways he can impact games, and we look forward to helping him do that throughout the 2025-26 season.”