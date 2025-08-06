Marc Guiu has reportedly joined Sunderland on loan from Chelsea, with a clause in place if he doesn’t play enough

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Guiu has reportedly signed for Sunderland on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the 19-year-old striker has completed his medical and put pen to paper on the deal.

In a post shared to X, transfer insider Romano wrote regarding the deal to take the striker to Sunderland: “Marc Guiu has just signed his contract as new Sunderland player. Medical done, all sealed with Chelsea for the striker to join #SAFC on straight loan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo understands that the highly rated Spanish striker arrived on Wearside on Tuesday and finalised the final steps of the transfer on Wednesday morning, including medical tests and paperwork. Guiu becomes Sunderland’s ninth signing of a frantic summer window – and the club is still chasing further reinforcements in defence and on the wing.

While there is no option or obligation to buy included in the loan deal, The Athletic report that Sunderland will pay a financial penalty to Chelsea if Guiu doesn’t hit a certain appearance threshold over the course of the campaign. Guiu had originally been expected to arrive over the weekend, but the deal was slightly delayed following his return from Club World Cup duties with Chelsea, where he helped the Blues win the competition by beating PSG in the final.

Though he has limited senior experience, the former Barcelona academy product scored in European competition last season and is believed to be ready to compete for Premier League minutes under Régis Le Bris. He will challenge Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for a starting role.

Sunderland believe the teenager’s blend of size, movement and technical quality makes him an ideal profile for their system – and Guiu is expected to link up with his new teammates this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris hopes that Granit Xhaka deal can lead to transfer domino at Sunderland

Régis Le Bris hopes that Sunderland's eye-catching capture of midfielder Granit Xhaka could help persuade other key targets to choose a move to Wearside this summer.

Xhaka made his debut against Real Betis and wore the captain's armband, something that Le Bris confirmed is likely to continue through the Premier League season. It has been an ambitious transfer window so far, and Xhaka's surprise arrival from Bayer Leverkusen raised eyebrows across the world of football.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris says it was a statement of intent for the club to sign the 32-year-old and that he hopes it could yet have something of a domino effect. Sunderland still need to sign at least one centre back and a winger, while a season-long deal for Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu is now very close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means something about Sunderland, the new owner and the sporting direction, the whole project," Le Bris said. "To be attractive like that is really important for us and for the club, it's an important signature because it is going to massively help the squad.

"We hope it can help us. It means something when a player like Granit comes in, it shows he trusts our process and our project. I hope for the two, three four players that we have to add to our squad, they will see and understand that we are really ambitious and that we want to be a competitive team for next season."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland fan favourite rejects transfer approaches from multiple La Liga clubs – sources