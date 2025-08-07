Sunderland's move for Jhon Lucumí could gather pace as Bologna target West Brom defender Torbjørn Heggem

Sunderland transfer pursuit of Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumí could be affected by Bologna’s move for West Brom’s Torbjørn Heggem,

Bologna have officially opened talks with West Bromwich Albion over a deal for Norwegian centre-back Torbjørn Heggem, according to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira. The 25-year-old has reportedly given the green light to the potential switch and is ready to sign a contract running until 2029.

If completed, the deal could have knock-on implications for Sunderland’s attempts to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, who has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light throughout the summer.

What has been reported?

Schira posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning: “#Bologna have opened talks with #WBA for Torbjørn #Heggem. The Norwegian centre-back has given his availability to Bologna for a contract until 2029.”

The deal looks to be in its early stages, but Bologna are pushing to strengthen their defensive options following an impressive 2023-24 Serie A campaign that saw them qualify for the Champions League.

Impact on Sunderland’s transfer plans

Sunderland have made no secret of their desire to bring in another centre-back before the end of the window – and according to Sky Sports’ Tom White, Lucumí is a player the club have made a concrete attempt to sign.

Lucumí, 27, is a Colombian international with extensive top-flight and European experience, and has reportedly been a key target for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head coach Régis Le Bris.

White recently said on the Roker Report podcast: “Jhon Lucumí – that's the name I can give you because I know we have been in for him. Whether we've pulled the plug or whether he's rejected us, I don't know. But he's a name I know that we have actually been after as a centre-back.”

If Bologna are successful in landing Heggem from West Brom, it could potentially accelerate Sunderland’s hopes of landing Lucumí – either by clearing the path for the Italian club to cash in, or by reducing internal competition for minutes at the back.

Lucumí made 25 appearances for Bologna last season and has previously played for Club Brugge and Deportivo Cali. He is currently under contract until 2026, meaning Bologna are under no financial pressure to sell – but the club may consider doing so for the right offer if Heggem arrives as a replacement or rotational option.

Former Bologna goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has suggested that Sunderland could force through a deal for transfer target Jhon Lucumi if they offer £26.1 million for the player this summer.

What happens next?

Sunderland are expected to remain active in the final weeks of the transfer window and are still aiming to sign at least one more central defender. Should Bologna sign Heggem, it could prove a pivotal domino in their pursuit of Lucumí – with all eyes now on how quickly negotiations between Bologna and West Brom progress.

If the Heggem deal is wrapped up quickly, don’t be surprised to see movement on Lucumí’s future not long after with Sunderland keen to sign at least one centre-back before the opening day of the Premier League against West Ham at the Stadium of Light.

