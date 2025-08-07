Eliezer Mayenda has penned a heartfelt 75-word message to Sunderland supporters after signing a new contract

Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda has signed a new long-term contract with the club, extending his stay on Wearside until 2030 – and marked the announcement with a heartfelt message to supporters.

The 20-year-old was a key figure in Régis Le Bris’ promotion-winning side last season, contributing 10 goals and five assists as the Black Cats sealed their return to the Premier League for the first time in eight years.

Mayenda’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. After initially struggling for minutes following his arrival from Sochaux in 2023, a short loan spell at Hibernian in early 2024 helped kickstart his development. He returned to Sunderland sharper, hungrier, and ready to make an impact – and that’s exactly what he did.

The Spaniard etched his name into club folklore with two crucial goals in the play-offs. First came a well-taken strike against Coventry City in the semi-final first leg at the CBS Arena. Then, on the biggest stage of all, Mayenda scored Sunderland’s equaliser in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, helping turn the tide in a dramatic 2–1 win over Sheffield United.

Speaking after penning fresh terms, Mayenda underlined just how much the club and its fans mean to him. “I'm very happy to sign a new contract,” he told club channels. “I think everybody knows that for me, this is my team, my club, my city – so it's a special moment. Sunderland fans are very, very special. I think they’re among the best in England. Playing at the Stadium of Light is always incredible. So, if I have one message, it’s to keep going like that – I feel amazing every time I step on the pitch.”

Mayenda’s domestic exploits were also rewarded on the international stage. Earlier this year, he made his debut for Spain’s Under-21s, having previously represented the country at U17 level. Born in Spain to Congolese and Togolese parents, he is widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking prospects of his generation.

What other Sunderland contract and transfer news is there?

Confirmed news arrived on Wednesday as Sunderland completed the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. The 19-year-old, who had been expected on Wearside last weekend, completed his medical on Wednesday and signed a straight season-long loan.

Guiu becomes Sunderland’s ninth summer signing and will compete with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for minutes. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.” According to The Athletic, Sunderland will pay a financial penalty to Chelsea if Guiu does not play a certain number of games.

Nectar Triantis is attracting interest from a growing number of clubs this summer – with West Bromwich Albion the latest Championship side said to be weighing up a potential move.

According to Mackem News, the Baggies have held internal discussions about the 22-year-old and could explore a loan deal should the player indicate he is open to the switch. It’s claimed that no official approach has been made at this stage, with the club awaiting further clarity on the player’s intentions.