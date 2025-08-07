Sunderland have been linked with a move for Dmytro Riznyk this summer

Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Dmytro Rizynk has confirmed that Sunderland were interested in signing him this summer, but has insisted that he is content with his situation in Ukraine.

The Black Cats have been linked with a host of targets in recent weeks, including Riznyk, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano initially breaking the news of their interest in the stopper. Writing on X last month, he said: “Understand Sunderland asked for deal conditions for Shakhtar Donetsk GK Dmytro Riznyk. No proposals or concrete bid so far.”

Those reports were then followed up by a pair of updates from Alan Nixon via Patreon, with the renowned journalist first stating that Shakhtar could be tempted into selling Riznyk this summer despite their ongoing Europe League qualification bid, and then claiming that Sunderland could rekindle their interest in the player due to injury concerns surrounding Anthony Patterson.

But according to comments from Riznyk himself, while Sunderland’s interest was genuine, it would appear unlikely that he will be be leaving Donetsk any time soon.

What has Dmytro Riznyk said about Sunderland transfer interest?

Speaking to Ukrainian outlet Tribuna, the goalkeeper said: “Yes, there was interest, everything is correct, I can confirm. But I am a Shakhtar player and I am happy about it.”

Looking ahead to a pivotal Europa League qualification clash with Panathinaikos, Riznyk once again reiterated his commitment to Shakhtar’s cause, adding: “We are a team: we defend together and attack together. That says it all.”

That match will be played at the home ground of Polish side Wisla Krakow, who themselves were knocked out of the Champions League by Panathinaikos in controversial circumstances back in 2005, and Riznyk has also urged local supporters to throw their backing behind the Ukrainian side in the coming days.

He continued: “We in the team heard this story. We know that what happened in 2005 still hurts many Wisla fans. And now fate has brought us together with Panathinaikos, and we will play in Krakow, at the same Reyman Stadium.

“We came not just as a Ukrainian team – we came as friends of Poland, as those who have already felt the support of Polish fans in the most difficult moments. And now we want to appeal to the fans of Wisla: come to the stadium, become our 12th player. Let's work together to ensure that history has a new, fair ending.”

What is Sunderland’s current goalkeeping situation?

As mentioned above, last season’s number one, Patterson, is currently sidelined through injury, with no concrete indication as to when he is expected to make a return to action.

Last week, Sunderland confirmed the signing of Dutch U21 international Robin Roefs, who made an impressively assured debut against Real Betis at the weekend, and behind him, Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu are both still on the books at the Stadium of Light. Promising talent Matty Young recently completed a loan switch to Salford City for a second consecutive season.

