Fiorentina’s £34m-rated defender Comuzzo has addressed recent transfer interest amid links to Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiorentina centre-back Pietro Comuzzo – recently linked with a move to Sunderland – has broken his silence on his future following transfer interest from Napoli and reported Premier League suitors.

The 20-year-old, who signed a contract renewal with La Viola earlier this year, was previously named in reports as a target for the Black Cats as they continue to assess defensive options ahead of the new top-flight campaign. Sunderland are thought to be weighing up several profiles for a potential centre-back addition, with Comuzzo one of the players scouted, according to Italian sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in an interview with Radio FirenzeViola, relayed by Quotidiano Sportivo, Comuzzo hinted at a strong emotional connection with Fiorentina, describing the club’s support during a personal tragedy and reaffirming his current satisfaction in Florence.

“The contract renewal was a strong signal from the club, a demonstration of respect,” Comuzzo said. “President [Rocco] Commisso is a wonderful person, and I have a special bond with him. When my mother passed away, he was one of the first to come and console me. This is also why I’m happy to have stayed here, in a city that is a second home to me.”

The Italian youth international also confirmed that Napoli’s interest in January had momentarily unsettled him – but he ultimately felt content staying with Fiorentina. The player has also been recently linked with Manchester United. “Napoli’s offer in January honestly caught me a bit off guard,” he admitted. “It all happened so quickly, but apart from the two or three days, the most intense ones, when I thought about it more, once the negotiations were over, I calmly set off on my way, convinced I had made the right choice, and I continued to give my all for this team.”

Comuzzo, who made his senior debut two seasons ago, has been widely praised in Italy for his tactical awareness and composure in possession. Though Fiorentina reportedly view him as one for the future, his emergence has attracted interest from clubs in both Serie A and the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s recruitment under Régis Le Bris has already seen the arrival of Robin Roefs, Granit Xhaka, Marc Guiu and Reinildo and others – but the club remains active in the market for at least one more central defender. While a move for Comuzzo appears unlikely at present, given his latest comments, the situation could still develop depending on Fiorentina’s plans and any late-window opportunities. Fiorentina, however, are reluctant to part ways with the player unless they receive a bid in the region of €40million – around £34million.

What other Sunderland contract and transfer news is there?

Confirmed news arrived on Wednesday as Sunderland completed the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. The 19-year-old, who had been expected on Wearside last weekend, completed his medical on Wednesday and signed a straight season-long loan.

Guiu becomes Sunderland’s ninth summer signing and will compete with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for minutes. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.” According to The Athletic, Sunderland will pay a financial penalty to Chelsea if Guiu does not play a certain number of games.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sunderland have agreed a new long-term contract with Eliezer Mayenda. The Spanish forward scored 10 goals and registered five assists last season, including a crucial strike in the play-off final. With Premier League football on the horizon, Sunderland have moved quickly to secure his future amid growing outside interest. With more incomings expected, Sunderland’s summer business is far from over – but key contract renewals, loan additions and potential exits continue to shape what’s becoming a defining window for the club.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland fan favourite rejects transfer approaches from multiple La Liga clubs – sources