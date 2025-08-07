Sunderland completed the signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on Wednesday

Marco Gabbiadini has claimed that he is sure Sunderland new boy Marc Guiu will be “up to speed” as the Spaniard prepares for life in the Premier League on Wearside.

The Black Cats confirmed the striker’s arrival on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday evening, with Guiu set to provide cover and competition for Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda in Regis Le Bris’ first team squad.

Since signing for Chelsea from boyhood club Barcelona last summer, Guiu has largely been limited to appearances in the Europa Conference League, but impressed immensely in that competition, scoring six goals in seven outings for Enzo Maresca’s side.

And while he may lack experience in the English game at a domestic level, Gabbiadini is still convinced the Guiu is a talent with plenty to offer Sunderland over the coming months.

What has Marco Gabbiadini said about Sunderland signing Marc Guiu?

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle about Guiu, the Sunderland legend said: “He's one of those players where there's been a lot of interest from a number of clubs and a bit of a buzz about him this summer. Clearly not somebody with a proven track record, but one of these players who teams I'm sure have been monitoring for many a year. He's playing international junior level football. But now he needs to prove himself and make that step up to being a regular appearance-maker in the Premier League to further his career. So I think he's a player who'll come with good motivation. And as we've seen in the past, it's the type of move that Sunderland have benefited from, and I hope this is the same scenario with Mark Guiu.”

Addressing Guiu’s record in the Conference League, Gabbiadini added: “Look, he's clearly playing against a good level of clubs in that competition. And also, you know, he wouldn't be playing in that team if he wasn't [talented]. One of the factors I always think of is that he's clearly training with Chelsea's first team and senior players. And you have to be at a certain level. You know, if you don't reach the level that those players train at, you get dropped down to the junior squads and have to work your way back up again. So that's always a feature that as an ex-pro you're aware of. So, look, I'm sure he's up to speed.

“He's a big, from the look of it, sort of a powerful sort of player. Good, good physical presence, which is something we probably do need to improve on at the club. We're going to have to suck it and see in a way because we don't know too much about him. I hope he comes in and makes himself popular with the fans because - I'm probably one of the most experienced people to tell you - if you make a good impression with the Sunderland fans, they'll remember you forever. So good luck to him.

“You've got to be confident to be a professional footballer at that level. So that's good. He's backing himself, you know, he's putting himself in the right frame. It looks like it's a loan deal without a buyout clause so Chelsea obviously massively value him and want him back, and even if he doesn't get in their squad, they see him as a valuable player. So it ticks all the boxes. You know, we've had it before with the likes of [Amad] Diallo, where he came and had such an unbelievable season and all our fans are desperate for him to stay. But that isn't always the case in these with these sort of transfers. So we'll just have to take it for what it is. Hopefully he comes and does the business and helps Sunderland achieve their goal next season, which is to stay in the Premier League.”

