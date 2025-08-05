Sunderland announced a contract extension for Regis Le Bris on Monday evening

Former Sunderland icon Marco Gabbiadini has hailed the club’s decision to hand head coach Regis Le Bris a contract extension, claiming that it could fend off potential interest from clubs of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham’s ilk in the future.

The Frenchman enjoyed a hugely successful debut campaign in England, guiding the Black Cats back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs after an eight-year absence from the top flight.

Indeed, his performances on Wearside were enough to attract the attention of an unnamed Premier League club earlier this summer, according to French publication L’Equipe, but instead, Le Bris took the decision to reiterate his commitment to Sunderland’s project by penning a fresh deal that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2028.

And to that end, Gabbiadini has delivered his verdict on Le Bris’ extension, lauding it as a great move for both the Black Cats boss and the club writ large.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Regis Le Bris’ contract extension at Sunderland?

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, the pundit said: "All positive. It has been a positive summer of transactions so it follows the trend. It protects the club. You see the likes of a Spurs or a West Ham and those sorts of clubs, if they have a slow start they are always in the hunt for any up and coming talent and he would fit that bill. So it protects the club that we have got him under contract and also rewards him I'm sure for his success with the club last season.

"There is still no doubt in my mind it is going to be a very difficult season and it will be interesting to see how that progresses. We see so often newly promoted teams changing their manager after a slow start to the campaign but hopefully Sunderland are a little bit more patient and little more considered in the way that we do that. Hopefully we look forward to a real calm time with the manager because we have been through a lot over the past seven or eight years."

What Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi said about Régis Le Bris's contract extension at Sunderland

Elsewhere, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and director of football Florent Ghisolfi both spoke of their delight at the news of Le Bris’ extension, saying it gave the club clarity and focus ahead of the new campaign.

Speakman said: "Like every Sunderland supporter, I’m delighted we are announcing this contract extension for Regis. It provides clarity going into the Premier League season, but more importantly it recognises his contribution and continued commitment to the club. Regis has an unrelenting desire for progression that matches our own and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the upcoming season, as we move forward with aligned objectives that reflect our shared ambition.”

Ghisolfi added: "Regis’ new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he’s undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we’re building together. Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League club –not just in name, but in identity, performance, and ambition – and Regis is an important part of that vision. He shares our desire, and we are ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead with conviction and purpose.”

