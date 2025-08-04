Sunderland have been linked with a potential move for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd

Sunderland have once again been touted as admirers of West Ham centre-back Nayef Aguerd by reports on the continent.

The Black Cats are understood to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements during the final weeks of the transfer window, and to that end, Aguerd - a player they were originally linked with earlier in the summer - has been mentioned as a potential option.

But what exactly has been said about the Moroccan, and how likely is a deal given the recent hints that West Ham have dropped about the player? Here’s everything you need to know...

What has been said about Sunderland’s apparent interest in West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd?

Back at the beginning of July, Sunderland were credited with an interest in Aguerd by French publication Foot Mercato. According to the continental title, the Black Cats were readying themselves to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Marseille, AC Milan, AS Roma, and Real Sociedad - where the 29-year-old spent last season on loan - for his signature.

Since then, however, speculation over a potential agreement between Sunderland and West Ham has gone relatively quiet. But that changed over the weekend when Le Phoceen once again suggested that the Black Cats were monitoring Aguerd’s situation, while also claiming that rumours of Marseille’s own interest have cooled of late.

It is stated that Sunderland’s ambitious recruitment drive means that a deal for a player of Aguerd’s calibre cannot be ruled out, and that the player’s profile as a left-footed centre-back who is comfortable in possession could make him a “pillar” for Regis Le Bris’ young side.

What is West Ham’s stance on a potential exit for reported Sunderland transfer target Nayef Aguerd?

While the Hammers have not provided any concrete update on Graham Potter’s plans for Aguerd over the coming weeks, the club have seemingly dropped a number of hints that would suggest the defender will be staying put for the time being.

For one thing, it has been confirmed that Aguerd has been handed the number five shirt at the London Stadium in the aftermath of Vladimir Coufal’s departure from the Clarets, and while such a trivial detail cannot necessarily be taken as a solid indicator of future transfer plans, it would at least suggest that there is a feeling the 29-year-old can still play a prominent first team role for Potter’s side.

Similarly, Aguerd started two out of three matches during West Ham’s pre-season Premier League Summer Series tour of the United States in the past week or so, including a full 90 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, a recent behind-the-scenes training video detailing new signing El Hadji Malick Diouf’s first day with West Ham, Potter can be seen greeting the Senegalese international before putting his hand on Aguerd’s shoulder and reassuring the 20-year-old that the defender will “look after” him. Again, hardly a guarantee of Aguerd’s long-term future, but not exactly the actions of a head coach who expects his player to leave any time soon either.

