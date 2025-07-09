West Ham 'looking to move on' reported Sunderland transfer target this summer

Sunderland have been linked with a move for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd in recent days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham are “looking to move on” reported Sunderland transfer target Nayef Aguerd this summer, according to their former chief scout.

A recent update from continental outlet Foot Mercato suggested that the Black Cats are among the clubs to have made contact regarding the availability of the centre-back ahead of a potential swoop over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, the 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, and is now said to be the subject of strong interest from French outfit Olympique Marseille. Foot Mercato claim that AC Milan and Roma are also monitoring his situation, with the Hammers expected to demand a substantial fee due to the fact that Aguerd’s contract runs until 2027. The Moroccan international is reportedly undecided on his next move, but Sunderland’s overt ambition and early activity in the transfer market are understood to have made something of an impression on him.

And while there are no concrete indications as to where Aguerd will end up next, Mick Brown - who worked as a scout for both West Ham and Sunderland - has suggested that an exit from the London Stadium is very much on the cards between now and September’s transfer deadline.

What has been said about Nayef Aguerd’s future amid Sunderland transfer interest?

Speaking to online outlet Football Insider, Brown said: “West Ham are aiming to sign a top-class centre-half. [Graham] Potter wants reliable options in that position because he isn’t happy with what he’s got.

“It’s something West Ham have been lacking for a while, and it’s going to be a priority before the season starts because the manager is pushing for it. Max Kilman is okay, but he needs somebody solid and dependable alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Potter isn’t happy with [Konstantinos] Mavropanos, he’s far too mistake prone and is liable to cost you a game, and he’s looking to move on Nayef Aguerd as well. He’s a good footballer, but far too often he would be exposed against more physically dominant teams. So it’s a position they’re really going to push for and they need to act quickly.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland will host West Ham at the Stadium of Light in their Premier League curtain-raiser next month, and have already been busy in the transfer market as they look to assemble a squad capable of staving off an immediate return to the Championship. Alongside a permanent deal for January signing Enzo Le Fée, the Black Cats have also wrapped up deals for midfield duo Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, as well as ex-Atletico Madrid full-back Reinildo Mandava.