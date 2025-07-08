Sunderland have made the former Atletico Madrid left back Reinildo Mandava their fourth summer signing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reinildo Mandava has said he will bring a high-intensity style and experience to the dressing room in his first interview as a Sunderland player.

The Black Cats have signed the 31-year-old left back on a free transfer following his departure from Atletico Madrid. Speaking to club media, Reinildo said fans could be assured that he would giving everything to help the club in its first season back in the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

“High intensity,” Reinildo told club media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Velocity, aggression, intelligence and happiness! I'm always happy. I have some experience playing in Europe so I will keep helping my team, working hard and trying to transmit this experience that I have in the dressing room. I'll bring good energy, to give people a good feeling and give everything on the pitch to my team.”

Reinildo spoke of his pride at becoming the first Mozambican to play in the Premier League and said he chose Sunderland because of the club’s rich history.

He said: “I chose Sunderland because the club have a big history. It's a big club and I feel like it's the time to take this opportunity because it's not every day a club like this gives you the chance to be part of its history. And it's a big one because we are going to play in the Premier League, the biggest Championship in the world. For me, it's another opportunity to make history.

“It's a dream come true. In my country we live football, in my home as well because my father was a player and my grandfather was a player. My brothers and sisters, we were born in this world of football and when I was a kid, I started looking at the Premier League and thinking, 'I will give everything [to play there]. I went step by step, I wanted to play in Europe and then the Premier League. Sunderland have given me this opportunity, I'm very excited and I can't wait to be there with the team to fight to give everything to the club.”

Reinildo’s message to Sunderland fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked for his message to the club’s supporters, the defender said he would fight until the end for the club.

He said: “We are going to do everything to give the fans glory. I will work every day 120%, I will give everything on the pitch for my team and my colleagues. I'm waiting [to meet] the supporters, we are going to fight until the end for them.”

Reinildo is Sunderland’s fourth summer signing and it’s expected that Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi will soon become the fifth. Sunderland have agreed a fee in the region of €20 million to sign the 20-year-old, who is on Wearside to finalise the deal.

Your next Sunderland read: Where potential new signing Chemsdine Talbi will fit Régis Le Bris's plans and what he'll bring