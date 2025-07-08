Sunderland target Laurienté, Aguerd, El Aynaoui and more as summer transfer push continues this summer...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s summer transfer business continues to gather pace, with the Black Cats now weighing up moves for several high-profile names from across Europe.

Florent Ghisolfi and Régis Le Bris are targeting further reinforcements following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, with at least one more midfielder and two defenders expected to come in before the start of the Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race heats up for El Aynaoui

Foot Mercato report that Sunderland are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. The 24-year-old, who featured for Morocco’s U23s, is attracting strong interest from Leeds United and Wolves, as well as Serie A trio Juventus, Roma and Milan.

El Aynaoui is valued at around €23million (£19.5million) and is seen as a dynamic midfield option capable of playing in a two or a three. Sunderland have already completed the signing of Le Fée in a similar role, but El Aynaoui’s versatility and defensive attributes make him a natural fit for Premier League adaptation.

Sunderland join chase for Gela Doué

According to reports, Sunderland have also shown interest in RC Strasbourg right-back Gela Doué, although they may face competition.

However, Fabrizio Romano claims that AC Milan have had a €15million (£12.6million) offer rejected, with the Ligue 1 side insisting the 21-year-old is not for sale this summer. Strasbourg – owned by the BlueCo consortium – reportedly value Doué at around €35million (£29.6million). Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest registered in West Ham's Aguerd

Sunderland are among the clubs to have made contact regarding the availability of West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd, per a report from Foot Mercato.

The 29-year-old Morocco international spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and is now the subject of strong interest from Marseille. AC Milan and Roma are also monitoring his situation, with the Hammers expected to demand a substantial fee given Aguerd’s contract runs until 2027. Aguerd is reportedly undecided on his next move, but Sunderland’s ambition and early activity in the market have made an impression.

Sunderland lead English interest in Laurienté

Sunderland’s pursuit of Armand Laurienté continues, with multiple updates from Italy and France suggesting the deal remains alive.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reports that Sunderland’s interest is “concrete,” but that the club’s opening offer falls short of Sassuolo’s valuation. Tuttosport claim Laurienté is “ready to say goodbye to Italy” and wants to move to England, with decisive talks expected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The 26-year-old forward scored 19 goals and assisted five as Sassuolo won the Serie B title last season and was named the division’s Player of the Season. He is thought to be valued at over €20million (£16.8million).

Teen talent Matthew Orr also on radar

According to reports in Northern Ireland, Sunderland are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Linfield teenager Matthew Orr. The Northern Ireland youth international has impressed in the NIFL Premiership and has been tipped to follow Trai Hume’s career path into English football. QPR and Newcastle United are also said to be interested, though no formal offers have yet been reported.