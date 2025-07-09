Sunderland signed Noah Sadiki last week

Sunderland new boy Noah Sadiki has opened up on his recent transfer to the Stadium of Light, revealing that he snubbed interest from Premier League rivals Leeds United to complete a move to Wearside.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats from Belgian outfit Union Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last week, arriving in England for a fee that could eventually reach £17.5 million in the future.

But in a fresh interview with continental outlet Nieuwsblad, the midfielder has confirmed that alongside Sunderland, he was also the subject of a bid from newly-promoted Leeds too.

What has Noah Sadiki said about his Sunderland transfer?

Reflecting on his arrival on Wearside, and the series of events that led to his transfer, Sadiki said: "I immediately realized that I had ended up in a whole new world here. The transfer was leaked on July 2nd and I knew two days earlier that there was interest. Before that I tried to put my phone aside as much as possible, because more and more rumours were circulating. I was actually just waiting for the redeeming phone call from my agent. Eventually he explained to me that Sunderland were interested in my profile and I had a meeting with the board. And from then on I was sold.

"The name of Wolfsburg was going around, but I never spoke to the board of that club. In fact, I only spoke to the people of Sunderland, Frankfurt and Leeds, who also made an offer. My choice for Sunderland is also a kind of bet with myself. I want to know what it feels like to play in the best league in the world and see where I stand against better teams."

Speaking about his growth as a player since leaving boyhood side Anderlecht, Sadiki added: "I definitely made a lot of progress last season. The Noah Sadiki who left Anderlecht is no longer the same as the one who left Union. They are two completely different players. I left Anderlecht with feelings of revenge and wanted to prove that I could handle the level of 1A, but now I am leaving more through the big gate, because I think I have proven and won everything in Belgium. Although of course we now have to wait and see what the training sessions at Sunderland will bring."

Sadiki continued: “Just before I left [Union SG], I went to training again and reiterated how proud I was to have been part of this team. And afterward, some people teased me a bit about my choice for Sunderland. Especially Ross Sykes, who's a Newcastle fan, Sunderland's big rivals. Although they mostly said my transfer was deserved.

“It was clear to me that I would leave. Before the season, I'd already spoken to [sporting director] Chris O'Loughlin about it. He told me I could leave after the season if I confirmed, which I believe I did. And although some people tried to convince me after last season with the Champions League argument, they couldn't change my mind.”