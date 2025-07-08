Sunderland have completed their fourth incoming transfer of the summer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reinildo has said it is a ‘dream come true’ to join Sunderland after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The experienced left back has become Sunderland’s fourth summer signing after completing a medical in Madrid on Monday, and is set to link up with his team mates later this month. The 31-year-old brings experience of hundreds of games in Europe’s top leagues, and was featuring in the Champions League a matter of months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club have had to be patient due to his involvement in the Club World Cup but said his playing qualities and experience made him an ‘ideal signing’.

“We’ve had to be patient to finalise this transfer due to his involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup, but we’re delighted to welcome Reinildo to Wearside,” Speakman said.

“We feel he’s an ideal profile for our full-back position and his experience is a perfect fit for our squad composition. He’s shown a real desire to join our Club throughout our discussions, and to be the first Mozambican to play in the Premier League. He’s highly motivated by this challenge and he has a personality I’m sure our supporters will connect with, so we are looking forward to welcoming him to Sunderland later this month.”

Reinildo’s first words as a Sunderland player

Reacting to the move being confirmed, Mandava said it had always been his ambition to play in the Premier League and that he would give everything for the shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a dream come true because it has always been my ambition to play in the Premier League – and I can’t wait to play for an historic club like Sunderland,” he said.

“I’m excited to meet the team, to fight, and to give everything for the Club. I want to help, to give power to my team-mates, and transmit my experience in the dressing room. Above all else, I want to make people happy and I will give everything to make that happen.”

Sunderland close to fifth summer signing

Sunderland are also close to concluding their fifth signing of the summer window, with Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi on Wearside to finalise the terms of his move. Sunderland have agreed a deal in the region of €20 million to sign the 20-year-old winger.