Sunderland beat Leeds United to sign Belgian star Noah Sadiki – with Kristjaan Speakman revealing key factor

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland’s clear playing identity and long-standing interest were key in persuading Noah Sadiki to turn down rival interest from Leeds United and sign a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old joins from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for an undisclosed fee following a breakout season in Belgian football, where he played a central role in Union SG’s historic 2024–25 title win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds had been monitoring Sadiki closely and were understood to be seriously considering a move, but Sunderland moved swiftly and decisively to seal the deal – a statement of intent ahead of their Premier League return. Speaking after the deal was confirmed, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman explained how Sunderland’s approach proved pivotal in convincing the DR Congo international to commit to the project on Wearside.

“Noah’s enjoyed a great level of experience at a relatively young age, and alongside his drive to improve, this makes him an exciting addition to our squad,” Speakman said. “During his time at USG, he’s played in domestic and European competitions regularly, and the Premier League is a natural next step in his promising career. Our interest in acquiring his talents was long-standing, and we believe our culture and playing identity will enable him to thrive. He’s excited to be here, and we look forward to supporting him as he settles in Sunderland.”

Sadiki becomes the third major signing of the summer for Sunderland, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée and Habib Diarra, as the Black Cats continue to invest in youth, athleticism, and technical quality. A former Anderlecht prospect, Sadiki made over 140 senior appearances across Belgium’s top two divisions, as well as in the UEFA Conference League. After helping Union SG to Belgian Cup success in 2024 and league glory in 2025, he arrives on Wearside with both pedigree and potential. With Leeds United among the clubs left disappointed, Sunderland’s recruitment model continues to draw attention.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other transfer news is there?

Meanwhile, Pierre Ekwah is back on Wearside after his loan spell with AS Saint-Étienne came to an end. The French club had a £6million option to buy following the 23-year-old’s impressive season in Ligue 1, where he made 30 appearances.

Despite suffering relegation, Saint-Étienne remain in talks with Sunderland over a potential permanent transfer. Head coach Kristofer Horneland is keen to keep Ekwah, saying: “My ambition as coach remains the same: to keep them. They showed good potential last season.”

Sunderland are open to a sale, and an early resolution would free up further room in the squad as Le Bris continues to shape the group ahead of pre-season. West Ham United are due a percentage of any eventual fee, having inserted a sell-on clause when Ekwah first arrived on Wearside.