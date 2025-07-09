The 25-year-old is now a free agent and has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Liverpool striker, who has been linked with Sunderland in recent weeks, became a free agent on June 30 after his previous deal expired. Although Sheffield United had offered fresh terms, the Star reports that Brewster’s representatives rejected the initial proposal at the start of the year, and a resolution now seems unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder had made no secret of his desire to keep Brewster at Bramall Lane before his departure earlier this summer. However, the report states that the Blades’ offer remained on the table even after Ruben Selles replaced Wilder as manager. Despite that, the Star states that a clean break is now the most likely outcome, although sources close to the player have not entirely ruled out a late U-turn.

Brewster has been linked with a move to Sunderland since the end of the 2023-24 season – a twist noted by the Sheffield Star given that it was Sunderland who beat Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League. The striker-come-winger is thought to be keen to resolve his future quickly, with pre-season now underway and United already travelling to Girona without him. Brewster is not expected to be part of the Blades’ plans moving forward.

A move to Wearside could offer the 25-year-old a fresh start after a frustrating spell at Bramall Lane. Signed for £23.5million from Liverpool in 2020, Brewster was regarded as one of the most exciting young forwards in the country at the time, having starred for England at youth level and impressed on loan at Swansea City.

He made 42 appearances in all competitions last season – his most consistent run of games since joining Sheffield United – and scored four goals, including a memorable derby winner at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as the Star reflects, Brewster’s overall return of nine goals in 119 appearances has divided opinion among United supporters, many of whom had hoped he would rediscover the form that convinced the club to make him their record signing.

Speaking before his exit, Wilder praised the striker’s attitude and commitment. “He does everything he can do to stay healthy, by the way. He lives his life in a proper and professional way. He’s one of the best trainers, he’s vocal, he’s really positive,” Wilder said.

“When he doesn’t play, he’s disappointed but he supports the group and when he does play, he gives everything. As you’ve seen. You’ve seen him when we’ve scored and he’s not been part of it, running down the touchline to celebrate.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder continued before his exit: “He’s genuine. He’s proper, he’s genuine and everyone’s delighted for him and would be if he could take it forward and really maintain the form, and add to the goals he’s scored and get back on that goalscoring run.”