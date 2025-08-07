Sunderland star drops cryptic social media hint after Fabrizio Romano contract claim

Eliezer Mayenda has dropped a major hint on Instagram amid reports from Fabrizio Romano that the Sunderland striker has signed a new long-term deal

Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda has fuelled speculation around his future by posting a telling social media update – just hours after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Spaniard had agreed a new long-term deal with the Black Cats.

Mayenda shared an Instagram story late on Wednesday evening featuring a photo of himself in a Sunderland scarf after the play-off final win over Sheffield United, accompanied by a trio of emojis: (👀❤️🤍). The cryptic post has only added to the growing expectation that an official contract announcement may be imminent.

Earlier in the day, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Mayenda had put pen to paper on a new deal at the Stadium of Light following his breakthrough 2024–25 campaign. The 19-year-old netted 10 goals and recorded five assists across all competitions, and also scored a crucial goal in the play-off final that sealed Sunderland’s return to the Premier League. Romano reported: “Eliezer Mayenda has agreed a new long-term deal with Sunderland after a fantastic season. Contract signed and sealed.”

Mayenda’s story appears to be a subtle nod to the news, with fans now eagerly awaiting confirmation from the club itself. Sunderland are yet to formally announce the contract extension, but it is understood that head coach Régis Le Bris views Mayenda as a key part of the club’s Premier League project. The teenager will compete for a starting spot this season alongside Wilson Isidor and Chelsea loanee Marc Guiu, who was officially unveiled as Sunderland’s ninth summer signing earlier this week.

What other Sunderland contract and transfer news is there?

Nectar Triantis is attracting interest from a growing number of clubs this summer, with West Bromwich Albion the latest Championship side said to be weighing up a potential move.

According to Mackem News, the Baggies have held internal discussions about the 22-year-old and could explore a loan deal should the player indicate he is open to the switch. It’s claimed that no official approach has been made at this stage, with the club awaiting further clarity on the player’s intentions.

Triantis joined Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners in 2023 and spent the past two seasons on loan at Hibernian. Though initially viewed as a centre-back, the Australian youth international has also impressed as a defensive midfielder, and was named Hibs’ Young Player of the Year last season.

Mackem News states that several Championship clubs – including Portsmouth and Derby County – have also been credited with interest in the versatile prospect. Reports suggest that a permanent transfer has not been ruled out, but Sunderland may opt for another loan if they can secure further defensive reinforcements before the window closes. However, it is worth noting that Derby County boss John Eustace publicly distanced himself from a move for Triantis.

