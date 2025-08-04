Former Sunderland goalkeeper joins non-league neighbours ahead of new season

A former Sunderland academy goalkeeper has found a new club ahead of the new Northern Premier League season.

Former Sunderland academy goalkeeper Harrison Bond has joined non-league neighbours Hebburn Town just days before their Northern Premier League Premier Division season gets underway.

The former Academy of Light stopper featured alongside the likes of Dan Neil, Joe Hugill and Tommy Watson during his time within the Black Cats youth ranks and made his only appearance in a first-team squad when he was an unused substitute for a Carabao Cup win at Blackpool in August 2021. However, Bond was released when his contract came to an end during the summer of 2023 and went on to join National League neighbours Gateshead ahead of the following season. After featuring in pre-season under former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson, Bond earned senior experience with loan moves to Whitley Bay and Blyth Spartans - but also made a handful of first team appearances for the Heed during the following two campaigns.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Harrison Bond has joined Hebburn Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The 21-year-old left the International Stadium earlier this summer and spent time on trial with Hebburn and has now done enough to become a permanent member of Daniel Moore’s squad as they prepare for their second consecutive season in non-league football’s third tier. Bond could make his competitive debut in Saturday’s season opener when Hednesford Town head to South Tyneside and the former Black Cats stopper is relishing the opportunity he has been handed by his new club.

After agreeing to join the Hornets, Bond told the club website: “I'm really happy to sign, I've been around the lads and coaching staff for a few weeks now playing and training and have enjoyed it. Looking forward to the new season getting started and to play as many games as possible to help the team win games.”

Head goalkeeper coach, Carl Morris, who worked with Sunderland youngster Adam Richardson last season, added: “We’re all delighted to have got Harrison over the line. He came in to train with us a few weeks ago, and the level of professionalism and standards he’s brought have been first class. Bondy (Harrison) joins us with a professional background, and his calmness and communication during games will be a huge asset for us this season. I’m personally looking forward to working with him every week alongside the rest of the keepers at Hebburn.”

