Sunderland have enjoyed a positive summer transfer window - but there are decisions to be made over the future of several Black Cats stars.

Sunderland supporters will have been enthused by the performances of newly-arrived midfield trio Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra in Saturday’s narrow home defeat against Europa League side Real Betis.

Although the Black Cats came out on the wrong side of the result in the first home friendly of a hectic summer, there were clear indications why the Stadium of Light hierarchy were so keen to add all three players to their squad during what has already been an exciting transfer window.

Sadiki showed the power and poise that attracted attention from several clubs ahead of his move to Wearside and club record signing Diarra already looks at home in a red and white shirt as he showed how he can perform in a number of different roles in the middle of the park. Xhaka, who only arrived at the club earlier this week, was handed an immediate debut by Regis Le Bris and was also given the captain’s armband, look classy, composed and in control against a Betis side that reached last season’s Europa Conference League final before succumbing to Chelsea.

With Enzo Le Fee coming off the bench during the second half and Academy of Light product Chris Rigg making his way back towards fitness, Le Bris has a wealth of options available in the middle of the park - although that has posed some serious questions over the long-term future of Black Cats captain Dan Neil. The 23-year-old remained an unused substitute in the defeat against Betis and appears to be up against in the battle for a regular place in the Sunderland midfield this season.

Neil’s contract situation and links with moves to the likes of Everton and Roma may have also played a part in the somewhat peripheral role he has played during Sunderland’s preparations for their big return to the Premier League. Neil is now in the final year of his current deal at the Stadium of Light and, as it stands, can leave the Black Cats on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Speaking after last week’s defeat at Hull City, Le Bris stated Neil’s contract status was not an issue as he said: “As a manager, the contract situation is not a problem. It is never a problem for me. If you are on the pitch and you can train properly, then you can be involved in the squad. After that, you have the other side of things with the club, but that is not my problem at the minute.”

The current Black Cats captain is not the only current member of Le Bris’s squad that is now in the final year of his current deal with another ten Sunderland players now awaiting decisions over their long-term futures. Some may seem more straightforward than others with the likes of Jay Matete and Joe Anderson already looking to move on - but there are some players that will be keen to extend their time on Wearside after helping the Black Cats to promotion into the Premier League.

Where do contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Zak Johnson, Harrison Jones Summer 2027: Reinildo Mandava, Alan Browne, Nazariy Rusyn, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Pierre Ekwah, Abdoullah Ba, Chris Rigg, Nectarios Triantis, Timur Tuterov Summer 2028: Granit Xhaka, Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Timothee Pembele, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Hemir, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Matty Young*, Adil Aouchiche* Summer 2029: Enzo Le Fee Summer 2030: Robin Roefs, Simon Adingra, Chelmsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra

*Currently out on loan

