Derby County boss John Eustace cools speculation linking his side with Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis

Derby County manager John Eustace has dismissed reports linking his side with a move for Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis, amid suggestions the Rams have lodged a £1.2million bid for the 22-year-old Australian.

Speaking to the press this week, Eustace acknowledged he was aware of the former Hibernian loanee but suggested the speculation may have originated from the player’s representatives rather than the club itself. “That’s not a name that I’ve been speaking about with the club,” he said when asked directly about the Sunderland man. “I think his agent might be putting that out there, possibly.”

Triantis, who joined Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners two summers ago, made 14 appearances in the Championship during his debut campaign and also spent the second half of the 2023–24 season and the full campaign following the initial stint on loan at Hibs in the Scottish Premiership. While Eustace had kind words for the player, he made it clear that Triantis is not currently a target for Derby.

“But I do know the boy, he’s a good young lad. He’s 21 or 22, he had a good loan last year at Hibs, I think it was,” Eustace continued regarding Triantis. “He’s a good player, but at the moment, he’s not somebody who we’re looking at.”

Triantis has formed part of Régis Le Bris’ first-team squad during pre-season before picking up a minor knock in recent weeks. While Eustace’s comments appear to rule out a move for now, the situation may still develop later in the window depending on outgoings and squad needs at Pride Park.

When asked post-match about the possibility of another loan, Le Bris offered a cautious response after Sunderland’s game against Hearts. “It was a small injury and he should be available soon. Not yet (on decision over his future). We don’t know, we will see,” the Sunderland boss explained. “We are trying to find the right balance for the squad so we will see if it is possible to move with him or not.”

What else has been reported about Triantis and Hibs?

According to the Daily Record, a return to Hibernian for Triantis is looking increasingly unlikely. The Scottish Premiership side have reportedly held talks with Sunderland over what would be a club-record permanent transfer, following the Australian’s impressive loan spell at Easter Road last season.

Manager David Gray and the Hibs board are said to have made a strong push to sign the 22-year-old on a full-time basis, but face multiple challenges. Triantis has returned to Sunderland for pre-season and, following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League, is understood to be on significantly improved terms that Hibs may struggle to match.

The report also claims the defender has interest from clubs in the English Championship and Major League Soccer, with both leagues presenting more financially competitive options. International considerations are also believed to be part of the equation, with Triantis eligible for both Australia and Greece and thought to be weighing which path best suits his long-term ambitions.

While a permanent move now appears unlikely, the Record suggests Hibs' best chance could be a late loan deal – though even that may hinge on other offers falling through. Sunderland are back in action when they play Hull City away from home on Tuesday night.

