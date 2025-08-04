£1m concourse revamp, stadium expansion talk, gigs return and major commercial moves discussed at fan forum

Sunderland have confirmed a major £1million investment in the Stadium of Light concourse this summer, as the club continues its push to modernise infrastructure and improve the matchday experience for supporters.

Speaking during a fan Q&A session hosted by Red & White Army, chief commercial officer David Bruce revealed that the club has spent more on stadium infrastructure this summer than at any point since it was built. The latest revamp includes upgraded pouring and cooling systems for drinks, improved food options, and the long-awaited refurbishment of the Black Cats Bar.

A significant part of the summer’s spend has been driven by fan feedback. Bruce confirmed that the changes were a direct response to the RAWA supporter survey, which flagged concourse improvements as a top priority. The Jimmy Montgomery Stand also has a new sign, which has now been installed ahead of the new Premier League season. Elsewhere, the club is working on plans for the new Banks on the Wear restaurant inside the stadium, designed to elevate Sunderland’s hospitality offering. Several murals have also been installed inside the ground’s concourse areas.

On the subject of potential stadium expansion, Bruce explained that there is currently a waiting list for season tickets and that options are being explored to increase capacity in the future. “We have to look ahead at the potential to expand,” he said. “If we keep progressing, we’ll need to seriously consider it – but it depends on long-term demand.” The club is also looking at resale options for season tickets on a game-by-game basis to ensure more fans can attend.

Plans are being made to bring major gigs back to the Stadium of Light from 2026, although Bruce admitted the competitive market for stadium shows means securing acts is more challenging than in previous years. The absence of concerts this summer has allowed Sunderland to focus fully on infrastructure work.

Bruce also highlighted ongoing commercial progress, including the unique Hummel kit deal – which he described as bespoke to Sunderland and not based on generic templates – and the success of the club’s retail operation. “We’ve made massive improvements across the board,” he said, praising the club’s communications team for their work on social media and fan engagement.

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland's pre-season form

Sunderland have not win since their first pre-season fixture against South Shields, but Le Bris insists he is pleased with the progress of his team. "I'm not too worried, we lost the last five games of the Championship season but we understood why," Le Bris said.

Le Bris added after the game to the media at the Stadium of Light: "It's not the same scenario but we are building a new squad, the quality is clear so it's just a question of adding new building blocks. We can feel the energy is different."

Xhaka delivered an excellent performance at the base of midfield and Le Bris confirmed that he is likely to be captain for the upcoming campaign.

Le Bris said: "We need maturity, level, consistency, experience - he brings everything. You can feel that for the others around him, it makes their life easier. For the Premier League it really helps to have two, three lads like that. He will probably be captain, yes."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who delivered a solid performance. Le Bris said: "Robin has this quality, he has composure on the ball. He's a good goalkeeper, he looked very good this afternoon."

