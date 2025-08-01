Gateshead boss urges patience over 'bright spark' Callum Bone

Gateshead have handed a two-year professional contract to academy product Callum Bone.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong is excited by the potential and ability of academy product Callum Bone - but urged caution as the young midfielder embarks on life at a senior level with the National League club.

The 17-year-old was given a fleeting opportunity to shine in the Heed’s first team last season and has been a real high point of Armstrong’s preparations for his first season in charge at the International Stadium. After featuring throughout pre-season and impressing against the likes of Sunderland and Hebburn Town, Bone has gone on to find the net in friendly clashes with Spennymoor Town and Blyth Spartans.

Gateshead midfielder Callum Bone (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC

His reward has come in the form of a two-year professional contract as he follows fellow academy graduates Carter Milmore and Lucas Lowery in making the step into the senior setup on the south bank of the Tyne. Bone worked under Armstrong over the 12 months in the Heed’s youth system and the former Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town striker is now looking forward to helping the youngster realise his unquestionable potential at first-team level.

He told the club website: “Callum is probably a little bit different because there is a hell of a lot of talk about Callum from professional clubs. Obviously he came on last year against Newcastle and I think that set a spark off. I’ve had him for a year and he’s come on leaps and bounds, he really has - but he’s got so much potential. He’s probably slipped the net a bit in professional academies and what I like about him is he wants to play men’s football.

“He sees that as where he will best develop, which is great, he doesn’t want to be in the academy and just be a commodity. He wants to be amongst it all of the time but we are probably going to have to be a little bit patient with him as well. Sometimes he is going to have to step back and work on his development as well but the kid’s got massive potential and that’s a big thing for me. If we can keep him level-headed, which I am sure we will because he’s got a great family, they are supporting him really well. With Callum, there is a really bright spark coming from there and something we need to keep a good eye on.”

Gateshead will round off their pre-season schedule with a visit to Armstrong’s former club Darlington on Saturday afternoon before their focus switches towards next Saturday’s National League opener as Southend United visit the International Stadium. The Heed boss will hand further opportunities to recent signings Harry Chapman, Will Flint, Josh Home and Dom Telford at Blackwell Meadows as he looks to move a step closer to finalising his starting eleven for the first competitive fixture of his managerial reign.