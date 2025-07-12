Gateshead boss makes transfer admission following Sunderland draw

Gateshead battled to a 2-2 draw with a Sunderland XI containing the likes of Nazariy Rusyn, Jay Matete and Hemir on Saturday.

Alun Armstrong has admitted a number of Gateshead players are attracting interest from elsewhere - but stressed he will be able to replace them if suitable offers are received.

It has been a largely positive week for the National League club after they completed the signings of former Bradford City defender Callum Johnson and Hartlepool United left-back David Ferguson and appointed Pete Jameson as their new goalkeeper coach before he returned to former club Darlington on a season-long loan. However, perhaps the biggest moment of the week came when the Heed confirmed a FIFA registration ban placed upon them by world football’s governing body had been lifted.

Action from Gateshead's 2-2 draw with a South Shields XI (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Armstrong will hope to add to his squad before the new National League season gets underway next month when Southend United visit the International Stadium - but the Heed boss warned that players could also depart the club before the competitive action gets underway.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with a Sunderland XI, Armstrong told The Echo: “We probably need another two or three to come in - and that’s senior players by the way. We need that experience and we are looking and working hard to bring those players in. It’s tough, it really is tough and we know we have some very good players that people are interested in and I have to keep one eye on that as well.

“I wish they would leave us alone to be honest - but it’s tough and there may be a time where we have to replace players. It’s tough but it is what it is and we can’t use that as an excuse. I do have my eye on a few players and we will keep working to see if we can do it. Without a doubt we can do those deals and bring players in if some of our lads head out. We need that squad and it’s the key thing for me. We might not get all of those players we want, but we have a core there, and we have something to build on.”

Armstrong admitted his side are still a work-in-progress as they followed up their midweek win at Hebburn Town with a 2-2 draw against a Sunderland side containing the likes of Nazariy Rusyn, Jay Matete and Hemir. A Heed trialist and Fenton John were on target for Amstrong’s as they netted either side of goals from Trey Ogunsuyi and Joe Anderson in an entertaining opening 45 minutes on South Tyneside.

“There are new lads that have come in, there’s relationships to build,” explained the former Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town striker in the aftermath of the game.

“Grays (Joe Grayson) came in and played, we had Fergie (David Ferguson) on his side and then Kenton Richardson has come in after half-time with Callum (Johnson) - so defensively, those relationships are building but we haven’t been able to get to that stage in midfield or down the sides with players missing but that will come as pre-season continues.”

The Heed are back in action on Tuesday when they face a behind closed doors friendly against League One newcomers Doncaster Rovers.

