Sunderland face Gateshead in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland will field two separate teams during their first pre-season friendly against Gateshead on Saturday afternoon, with a number of players on the periphery of the first team involved.

The Black Cats kick-off their preparations for the new campaign with a clash against local non-league opposition at Hebburn Sports Ground at 12.30pm before heading to South Shields for a second contest of the day at 4pm.

Prior to that clash, however, the likes of Ian Poveda, Nazariy Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete, and Luis Hemir Semedo are all set to feature against Gateshead for a squad that will be helmed by U21s head coach Graeme Murty.

What is Sunderland’s starting XI to face Gateshead?

In the first half, Sunderland will line up with third choice goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu in net, behind a back four consisting of Tom Lavery, Ben Kindon, Joe Anderson, and Archie Lightfoot.

Further forward, the Black Cats will field a midfield three of Liam Hunt, Jaydon Jones, and Jack Whittaker - with the latter two having just signed their first professional deals on Wearside. Up front, Ian Poveda and Nazariy Rusyn will start either side of promising centre forward Trey Ogunsuyi.

At half-time, Sunderland are expected to make wholesale changes. Teenage goalkeeper Matty Young, returning from a highly successful loan stint with Salford City, will feature between the sticks, with George Bell, Luke Bell, Finlay Holcroft, and Joe Neild in defence.

In midfield, senior duo Jay Matete and Abdoullah Ba will line up alongside starlet Felix Scott, while Charlie Dinsdale, Bayley Hester, and Luis Hemir Semedo make up the front three. James Barker and new signing Matty Burns will act as floating substitutes.

Sunderland starting XI in full

First Half

Blondy Nna Noukeu; Tom Lavery, Ben Kindon, Joe Anderson, Archie Lightfoot; Liam Hunt, Jaydon Jones, Jack Whittaker; Ian Poveda, Trey Ogunsuyi, Nazariy Rusyn.

Second Half

Matty Young; George Bell, Luke Bell, Finlay Holcroft, Joe Neild; Jay Matete, Felix Scott, Abdoullah Ba; Charlie Dinsdale, Luis Hemir Semedo, Bayley Hester.

James Barker, Matty Burns.