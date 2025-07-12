Sunderland are battling rivals to land Armand Laurienté, with talks ongoing over a £25.3m summer move

Sunderland remain in the hunt for Sassuolo striker Armand Laurienté, with talks progressing but no deal yet agreed, according to reports in France.

The 26-year-old French forward, who fired Sassuolo to promotion last season with 19 goals and six assists, is attracting serious interest across Europe, including from Régis Le Bris’ side. Foot Mercato report that Sunderland, under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, are among several clubs to have contacted Sassuolo over a potential transfer, with discussions said to be ongoing.

However, the Serie A club are holding firm. According to Sassuolo News, they are demanding €30million (around £25.3million) to part with their star attacker this summer. That valuation, along with competition from other Italian sides and Premier League clubs, is creating a highly competitive market for Laurienté.

Foot Mercato states that while Sunderland are making advances, no agreement has been reached with either the player or the club. Laurienté himself is understood to be weighing up his options and is open to a move away from Italy after helping the Neroverdi secure a return to the top flight. The report adds that the player is “taking his time to analyse offers,” and that Sassuolo, while open to a sale, have not shifted from their high asking price.

Sunderland have made strengthening their attacking options a priority this summer following promotion to the Premier League. Laurienté’s ability to play across the front line and contribute goals at a consistent rate makes him an appealing fit for Le Bris’ dynamic system – but the Black Cats must now wait for the player’s decision before any further progress can be made.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are not expected to pursue a deal for Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier this summer, despite being credited with interest in the experienced Frenchman earlier this week.

According to L’Équipe, Black Cats director of football Florent Ghisolfi had made initial contact with the Ligue 1 club regarding Rongier’s availability. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Stade Vélodrome and is widely expected to leave Marseille before the end of the window after rejecting a new deal earlier this year.

Rongier returned to pre-season training with Marseille, but uncertainty over his long-term future continues to dominate the conversation around his next move. Talks over a contract extension stalled in February, and the club are reportedly now prepared to cash in while they can still command a fee.

However, a fresh update from Foot Mercato appears to rule out a move to Wearside. The report claims Sunderland have decided not to pursue the deal after initial enquiries, with the player’s reported £8.6million valuation believed to be one factor in that decision. While a switch to the Stadium of Light now looks unlikely, Rongier is still expected to move on this summer, with at least three other unnamed clubs said to be monitoring his situation closely.

Rongier, a former Nantes captain, has made over 100 appearances for Marseille and would bring significant top-flight and European experience – but for now, Sunderland are said to be focusing their midfield attention elsewhere.

