Sunderland pair told they can leave club this transfer window - reports

Sunderland could bid farewell to a number of players this transfer window

Sunderland duo Abdoullah Ba and Timothee Pembele have been told they can leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The pair both found themselves out of favour under Regis Le Bris last season, and were subsequently loaned out to teams in France. Ba spent a stint with second tier outfit USL Dunkerque, while Pembele enjoyed a spell in the top flight with Le Havre.

But with their parent club having secured promotion back to the Premier League ahead of the upcoming campaign, and with a recruitment drive firmly under way on Wearside, it is understood that both players will be allowed to seek fresh opportunities elsewhere over the coming weeks.

What has been said about Abdoullah Ba and Timothee Pembele’s future with Sunderland?

With a number of talents on the periphery of Sunderland’s first team squad expected to leave this summer, French outlet L’Equipe state that Ba and Pembele have already been informed that they can depart the Stadium of Light. At this stage, it is not clear as to where either player will end up ahead of the new season.

For his part, Ba signed for Sunderland in 2022, and went on to register four goals and five assists across 74 outings for the Black Cats, while Pembele joined the club the following year, but managed just eight first team appearances in the North East.

What Timothee Pembele said about his time with Sunderland?

Speaking about his decision to leave Sunderland on loan last summer during an interview back in December, Pembele said: “I really didn’t think that HAC would come looking for me. I was in second division in England, I wasn’t playing, and I thought I’d go back to Ligue 2.

“When my agent told me that Le Havre were interested in me, I said straight out, ‘Let’s go. I didn’t look to see where I stood in the pecking order, I just said to myself, I’m going, I’m fighting, and we’ll see what happens.

“I played one match with the reserves (at Sunderland). In England, I played quite a few games with the reserves, and I was fed up with playing with younger players. But the coach explained to me that I had to play 90 minutes to get into a rhythm. After that, it was one thing after another.”

Elsewhere, Dunkerque chief Demba Ba has previously spoken of his admiration for his Sunderland namesake, but has admitted that the French club were always going to struggle to sign him on a permanent basis.

He said: “He’s a player that I’ve been following for a long time. He was playing for Le Havre before and I grew [up] there so I’ve always followed that club a little bit and his name is Ba. When I saw him at 17 or 18 I really liked the profile of the player that he was.

“He did well for Le Havre, went to England and then I saw he wasn’t playing too much this season. But I know the player, it’s just a little click that needs to happen in his mind for him to be able to perform because once again I know the quality of the player.

“When you see his attributes, it’s unbelievable. The agility he has with the ball, his mentality and even the speed and everything. If you train hard, with all these attributes you have a great career unless something’s not right I would say mentally, emotionally or something like this. I decided to bring him on board because he’s better than the level of French second division. We’re going to work on the mental aspect, the emotional aspect to get him back on track.

“We just want to put him back on track for him to find his rhythm back, his confidence and to start enjoying it a bit because after what happened to him in the last couple of months he got into a mood where he just wants to enjoy football. We’ll try and bring that back to him and then hopefully he can go back to Sunderland and either compete or be sold to move on with the rest of his career.”

