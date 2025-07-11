Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for Charlie Cresswell this summer

Sunderland have been “looking at” a potential summer transfer for ex-Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, according to their former chief scout.

The England youth international has found himself at the centre of widespread speculation of late, with repeated suggestions that he could be on his way out of current club Toulouse sooner rather than later.

Indeed, on Thursday, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano provided a further update on Cresswell’s future, stating that the 22-year-old is likely to be on the move over the coming weeks. Writing on X, Romano said: “Charlie Cresswell can leave Toulouse this summer as Premier League and Serie A clubs have started moving. Talks to follow for 22-year-old defender after his recent performances.”

And according to Mick Brown, who used to work for Sunderland in a senior role, the Black Cats are amongst those casting an eye over the centre-back, who left Premier League rivals Leeds last summer.

What has been said about Sunderland’s reported interest in Charlie Cresswell?

Speaking to online outlet Football Insider, Brown said: “Sunderland have been looking at Charlie Cresswell. They had scouts at the Under-21 Euros and from what I hear they were impressed by what they saw.

“A lot of clubs had scouts at that tournament, so I expect a lot of the star players there will be in line to change clubs over the summer. It’s easy to get sucked in by a player’s performances at an international tournament. It used to be one of my golden rules, not to sign players off the back of a tournament. But that doesn’t stop you having a look, and it seems a lot of these clubs including Sunderland like what they’ve seen of him over there.

“Of course, they’ll be aware of him from his time in England too. He only left Leeds last year, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him come back to the Premier League. It will probably be for at least double what he left for, though, because that’s how these things work when you have Premier League clubs battling for a deal.”

What has reported Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell said about playing for Toulouse?

When asked how he was finding his time in France during an interview earlier this year, Cresswell said: “It's been an incredible experience. I've loved every minute of it so far. It's been a challenge, but it's one that I feel like I'm embracing. Last season, obviously, I didn't play much [for Leeds] so I had a lot of thinking time. I think they had a clear vision and a clear project and a plan for me, which excited me and I wanted to be part of it.”

Cresswell was also asked whether he felt he has improved since leaving Elland Road, to which he responded: “Yeah, without a doubt, technically and tactically. I feel a lot more comfortable out there because it's a different type of football. In England, it's very intense and physical. I feel like here, they have more focus on the tactics and the technical side of things. So you have to be more composed on the ball and figure out patterns of play. It's good for my football brain.”

When quizzed on his desire to return to England one day, he added: “Yeah, but there's no rush for me. I'm enjoying where I am right now. I'm loving just playing every minute. I don't take that for granted. We're sat in 10th with Europe in our eyeline. It's exciting. I've still got lots of improvement to do. But yeah, we'll see where that takes me.”

