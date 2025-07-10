Amad Diallo reacts to Sunderland’s £20.5m Simon Adingra deal as Brighton winger moves to Wearside

Amad Diallo has responded with excitement to Sunderland’s latest summer signing after the club confirmed the arrival of Simon Adingra from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Manchester United winger, who enjoyed a standout loan spell at the Stadium of Light during the 2022–23 season, reacted to the news on social media with a simple message: “Wow 😍😍” – a clear sign of approval as Kristjaan Speakman’s recruitment drive continues. Sunderland also responded to Amad’s tweet.

Adingra, 22, becomes Sunderland’s sixth addition of the window, joining in a deal understood to be worth £18.5million up front, with a potential £2million in add-ons. He has signed a five-year contract on Wearside after the Black Cats failed in an attempt to sign him in January.

Sporting director Speakman described Adingra as a “quick and direct wide player” who brings pace, directness and Premier League experience, with the Ivorian international expected to operate primarily from the left flank. Amad and Adingra know each other from their time in the national setup with Ivory Coast, and fans were quick to spot the connection when the United forward engaged with Sunderland’s announcement video on Twitter/X.

The deal is another show of ambition from the Black Cats, who are preparing for their return to the Premier League under head coach Régis Le Bris. Adingra joins a forward group that already includes Romaine Mundle, Patrick Roberts and Chemsdine Talbi.

Who is Amad Diallo?

Amad Diallo is an Ivorian international winger known for his pace, agility and close control, currently contracted to Manchester United. Born in 2002, Amad began his professional career at Italian side Atalanta, where he made his Serie A debut in 2019 at just 17. His technical quality, dribbling skill and maturity on the ball quickly drew the attention of top European clubs.

In October 2020, Manchester United agreed to sign Amad for a reported fee rising to €37million, officially completing the move in January 2021. He made an immediate impression in the club’s youth ranks and scored his first senior goal for United in a Europa League tie against AC Milan.

After limited opportunities in the first team, Amad enjoyed loan spells to gain experience. A short stint at Rangers was followed by a breakout season on loan at Sunderland during 2022–23, where he became a fan favourite. Under then-head coach Tony Mowbray, Amad scored 14 goals and registered four assists, helping Sunderland reach the Championship play-offs. His performances earned him the club’s Young Player of the Year award and sparked hopes of a Premier League breakthrough.

Amad returned to Manchester United and scored his first Premier League goal in May 2024 against Newcastle United. Internationally, he has represented the Ivory Coast at senior level and was part of their squad at the 2020 Olympics.