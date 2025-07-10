Charlie Cresswell is expected to leave Toulouse this summer

Mooted Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell will be allowed to leave Toulouse this summer, according to reports.

The centre-back has found himself at the centre of widespread speculation in recent weeks, and caught the eye even more with a series of impressive displays during England’s successful U21s European Championship bid last month.

Indeed, at one stage this summer, renowned journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Cresswell was set to sign for Italian outfit Como. According to the reporter, the Serie A side were in “advanced negotiations” to sign the ex-Leeds United star, and were understood to be “finalising” a deal that would have taken him to Lombardy.

It was also stated, however, that Toulouse had demanded somewhere in the region of £21.4 million for the defender, while Como had offered a fee closer to £12.8 million. Consequently, a compromise worth around £14.5 million was touted.

What is the latest on Charlie Cresswell’s transfer future amid reported Sunderland interest?

Now, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a further update on Cresswell’s future, stating that the 22-year-old is indeed likely to be on the move over the coming weeks. Writing on X, Romano said: “Charlie Cresswell can leave Toulouse this summer as Premier League and Serie A clubs have started moving. Talks to follow for 22-year-old defender after his recent performances.”

What has reported Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell said about playing for Toulouse?

When asked how he was finding his time in France during an interview earlier this year, Cresswell said: “It's been an incredible experience. I've loved every minute of it so far. It's been a challenge, but it's one that I feel like I'm embracing. Last season, obviously, I didn't play much [for Leeds] so I had a lot of thinking time. I think they had a clear vision and a clear project and a plan for me, which excited me and I wanted to be part of it.”

Cresswell was also asked whether he felt he has improved since leaving Elland Road, to which he responded: “Yeah, without a doubt, technically and tactically. I feel a lot more comfortable out there because it's a different type of football. In England, it's very intense and physical. I feel like here, they have more focus on the tactics and the technical side of things. So you have to be more composed on the ball and figure out patterns of play. It's good for my football brain.”

When quizzed on his desire to return to England one day, he added: “Yeah, but there's no rush for me. I'm enjoying where I am right now. I'm loving just playing every minute. I don't take that for granted. We're sat in 10th with Europe in our eyeline. It's exciting. I've still got lots of improvement to do. But yeah, we'll see where that takes me.”

