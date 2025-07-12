The Chelsea stopper had emerged as a target for the Black Cats, but the Cherries have won the race

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djordje Petrović is set to join Bournemouth in a £25million transfer from Chelsea, despite recent reports linking the goalkeeper with a potential move to Sunderland.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday evening that a deal is in place, with all final conditions agreed and a medical expected to take place in the coming days. Petrović will sign a long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium, with Bournemouth now finalising personal terms and scheduling formalities ahead of the official announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Djordje Petrović to Bournemouth, here we go! After official bid revealed this week for £25m, Chelsea accept all final conditions. Petrović will undergo medical in the next days, as @David_Ornstein reports. #AFCB always been favorite while Petrović signs long term deal.”

The 25-year-old Serbia international had been subject to growing interest this summer, and Sunderland were one of the clubs credited with tracking his situation. The Black Cats are exploring options in the goalkeeping department following promotion to the Premier League, amid ongoing uncertainty around Anthony Patterson’s long-term future and a desire to add top-flight competition.

Petrović emerged as a potential candidate earlier this month, but Bournemouth have now stepped in decisively. The south coast club had been seeking a new number one after former loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga sealed a permanent move to Arsenal, and Petrović quickly became their priority target.

Chelsea have accepted the £25million bid, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein also reporting that the deal is entering its final stages. The news comes as Sunderland continue a bold summer of top-tier recruitment, with the likes of Simon Adingra, Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Reinildo already signed. However, with Petrović now heading to Bournemouth, the Black Cats will need to look elsewhere as they assess their goalkeeping options ahead of the Premier League kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland are not expected to pursue a deal for Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier this summer, despite being credited with interest in the experienced Frenchman earlier this week.

According to L’Équipe, Black Cats director of football Florent Ghisolfi had made initial contact with the Ligue 1 club regarding Rongier’s availability. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Stade Vélodrome and is widely expected to leave Marseille before the end of the window after rejecting a new deal earlier this year.

Rongier returned to pre-season training with Marseille, but uncertainty over his long-term future continues to dominate the conversation around his next move. Talks over a contract extension stalled in February, and the club are reportedly now prepared to cash in while they can still command a fee.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a fresh update from Foot Mercato appears to rule out a move to Wearside. The report claims Sunderland have decided not to pursue the deal after initial enquiries, with the player’s reported £8.6million valuation believed to be one factor in that decision. While a switch to the Stadium of Light now looks unlikely, Rongier is still expected to move on this summer, with at least three other unnamed clubs said to be monitoring his situation closely.

Rongier, a former Nantes captain, has made over 100 appearances for Marseille and would bring significant top-flight and European experience – but for now, Sunderland are said to be focusing their midfield attention elsewhere.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Jordan Henderson's next club named as midfielder makes big decision