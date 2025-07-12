For the past few weeks I have been in daily conversation with the stadium’s management over concerns over the condition of the newly laid pitch. Following a site visit yesterday with the head groundsman, it was agreed that there would be safety issues if the game went ahead on Saturday. Following this meeting, I have been in discussion with Hebburn Town FC over the possibility of the switch to their ground, as fortunately they do not have a game on Saturday. As the game was in doubt I took the decision to take tickets off sale in case we could not find an alternative. Agreement has now been reached with Sunderland AFC to stage the game at Hebburn Sports Ground and we are pleased to get the game back on sale.