Team news and live score updates as Sunderland kick off 2025/26 against Gateshead and South Shields
Sunderland are back in action for the first time since their win over Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday.
The traditional double header has a slightly different look this year, after issues with Gateshead’s pitch meant that the first game of the day had to be moved to Hebburn Town. Sunderland will now field a development side in that game, with a senior team then facing South Shields later in the day (4.30pm kick off).
We’ll be bringing you live updates from both games in our live blog below.
Live updates as Sunderland take on Gateshead and South Shields
Sunderland's backroom revamp
We should also see Sunderland’s new coaching set up in action for the first time today.
Luciano Vulcano, who worked closely with Stefano Pioli at a number of clubs including AC Milan and Fiorentina, has joined as assistant head coach to work alongside Pedro Ribiero.
Isidre Ramon Madir has joined and will lead on opposition analysis, while Neil Cutler is the club’s new goalkeeping coach.
The returning who players who could well be involved today
The more positive injury news is that Niall Huggins, Ahmed Abdullahi and Jenson Seelt have all been training this week.
We could well see them involved his afternoon as a result.
Sunderland injury latest
Sunderland issued a significant injury update on Friday night, confirming that Aji Alese, Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (achilles) would all miss the first three games of the Premier League season.
A big blow that leaves the club’s defensive options currently very thin indeed.
Sunderland's new signings - the state of play
Sunderland have confirmed that we might get our first glimpse of midfielder Habib Diarra at South Shields after he received international clearance following his club-record switch from RC Strasbourg.
Chemsdine Talbi and Noah Sadiki are still waiting for their international clearance, however, and so won’t be involved today. The game also comes too soon for Simon Adingra and Reinildo, who has not yet joined his new team mates having featured for Atletico Madrid at the Club World Cup.
Gateshead's explanation for venue change
Here’s what Gateshead chairman Bernard McWilliams said about the late venue change:
For the past few weeks I have been in daily conversation with the stadium’s management over concerns over the condition of the newly laid pitch. Following a site visit yesterday with the head groundsman, it was agreed that there would be safety issues if the game went ahead on Saturday. Following this meeting, I have been in discussion with Hebburn Town FC over the possibility of the switch to their ground, as fortunately they do not have a game on Saturday. As the game was in doubt I took the decision to take tickets off sale in case we could not find an alternative. Agreement has now been reached with Sunderland AFC to stage the game at Hebburn Sports Ground and we are pleased to get the game back on sale.
For their part, Sunderland said they shared the ‘immense disappointment’ many fans going to Gateshead would be feeling. This afternoon’s game against South Shields will be streamed for free as a result of the changes.
A reminder of how today will look
It won’t quite be the traditional double header we’re used to today, after Gateshead confirmed on Thursday night that their pitch wasn’t ready for the game. That means the first game of the day will in fact take place at Hebburn Town, where Sunderland will field a development side against Gateshead.
A senior side will then face South Shields later in the day.
We’ll be bringing you live updates and full coverage from both. Sunderland face Gateshead at 12.30pm, and South Shields at 4pm.
Good Morning!
Welcome back - 2025/26 is here.
We’ll be bringing you live coverage throughout the day as Sunderland return to action. Stay tuned!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.