Sunderland’s busy summer transfer continues

Sunderland are still looking to add more experience to their squad before the end of the transfer window.

The Black Cats completed an ambitious piece of business earlier this week, signing former Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. Xhaka looks soon to be follow by summer signings eight and nine, with a deal to sign NEC goalkeeper Robin Roefs all but done. Sunderland also agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on Thursday, with the 19-year-old set for a medical before completing a season-long loan move.

Both are regarded as top prospects who have some experience of top-level football, and fit Sunderland's broader recruitment model of investing in young players who still have significant room to develop. However, speaking after the arrival of Xhaka was confirmed, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed that the club were looking to add more 'balance' to their squad in terms of experience. Sunderland fans can expect more players closer to Xhaka's level of experience in the coming weeks, then.

“I have to congratulate the people behind the scenes for completing the move," Le Bris said.

"It makes a big noise and that is something we are looking to do this season.

“For the squad, it’s really important. We started our recruitment with talented young players but the second layer is to balance the squad with more experience. With what he has achieved in the game, Granit is really good for that.”

Despite their significant recruitment drive, Sunderland still have more work to do between now and the end of the transfer window. They need at least one central defender to ensure they have the depth and competition needed for the season ahead, while they are also keen to sign another winger after a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté collapsed and Romaine Mundle suffered a significant hamstring injury that required surgery.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka signing

Le Bris hailed Sunderland's signing of Xhaka and said he would bring lots to the squad for the season ahead.

"It’s really clear what he will bring to the squad," he said.

"At the same time, his level his high. He brings many things for the balance of the squad. He’s a captain, a leader, has strong experience in the Premier League and the national team. This piece in our structure will be really important to balance the squad. We’re really happy.

“He’s still at top with a specific style of play so it’s really important to feel these pillars in our structure because it gives confidence to everyone for the Premier League.”