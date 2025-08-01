Sunderland have been hard at work over the summer ahead of the new Premier League season

Sunderland supporters will benefit from an eight-figure investment in the Stadium of Light, according to Chief Business Officer David Bruce.

Supporters will return to the ground on Saturday afternoon when Sunderland welcome La Liga side Real Betis in their latest pre-season friendly. Work is still ongoing ahead of the new Premier League season but fans should get a glimpse of some major upgrades across the ground.

The concourses are being refurbished and will have a fresh look for the new season, with club branding and murals paying tribute to club legends. New TVs are also being installed. Food kiosks are being upgraded, including the installation of some eBars which are intended to speed up service. The club also say that 'a complete overhaul of the beer cooling and pouring systems across all areas will also bring additional and much-improved draught beer facilities, including the introduction of Madri on the main concourse'

"Our return to the Premier League represents a pivotal moment for the Club and our supporters have once again been at the forefront of our actions heading into the new season," Bruce said.

"This investment reflects our ambition to deliver a world-class experience for fans, players, and partners alike. From enhanced general admission areas to elevated premium offerings, every touchpoint at the Stadium of Light has been carefully considered to ensure its Premier League ready. We can’t wait for our supporters to sample these new experiences when we welcome Real Betis to Wearside this weekend, as preparations continue for the start of a brand-new era.”

There also been significant investment to overhaul to remodel the tunnel and dressing rom areas, while media facilities are undergoing a major renovation ahead of the Premier League season.

The club's premium hospitality spaces have also been upgraded ahead of the new campaign, with chef Tommy Banks spearheading the food offering in two new spaces.

Sunderland team news ahead of Real Betis clash

Reinildo Mandava is closing in on full fitness and could make his Sunderland debut against Real Betis at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Régis Le Bris has also confirmed that Wilson Isidor could return to the squad on Saturday, though they won't take any risks with the striker.

"We'll see for Reinildo," Le Bris said.

"It's a maybe for Saturday, I don't want to speak too early. It will depend on how he reacts to his training load this week. But it's a possibility he will play, so we will see on that one.

"Wilson might have some involvement. Again, it will depend on how he reacts this week. He has had some discomfort with his thigh which is why he has missed these games, and we don't want to take any risks with it. But it might be possible for him to play 25, 30 minutes."

Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs could also get some minutes, but Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg are not yet ready to return.