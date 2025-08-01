Horden CW boss relishing 'landmark' FA Cup tie with Blyth Town

The extra preliminary round of the FA Cup gets underway this weekend.

Horden CW manager Jonny Payne is relishing the prospect of a big occasion when the Marras travel to Northern Premier League newcomers Blyth Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

After securing the Northern League Division Two title last season, Payne’s side also ensured Horden have landed a place in the FA Cup for the first time since the club reformed in 2017 - and they have been handed a sizeable test to mark the occasion. A trip to Gateway Park lies in wait on Saturday afternoon as they face a Blyth side that will kick off their competitive action for a historic season against the Marras.

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Gavin Fell’s men claimed a first ever promotion into the fourth tier of the non-league game with a Northern League Division One play-off final win against Newcastle Blue Star in May - and Payne expects Saturday’s opponents to go ‘full-on’ against his side.

He told The Echo: “It’s the first time we have been back in the FA Cup since the club reformed and that makes it a huge game for us. It’s a landmark for me, I haven’t managed in the FA Cup so it’s a big occasion for me personally and I hope there is a big crowd there for it. It’s a tough game, we know it is, and Blyth have plenty of quality and they have an exciting season ahead.

“It’s their first game of a big season and I would expect them to go full-on to win it, I would, the money is good and it’s a boost to both of our budgets. It would be nice to go there and upset them but they have a really good side so we will see what happens.”

FA Cup extra preliminary round ties

Redcar Athletic v North Ferriby, Bishop Auckland v Whickham, Blyth Town v Horden CW, West Allotment Celtic v Northallerton Town, Thornaby v Tadcaster Albion, Pickering Town v Penrith, Garforth Town v West Auckland Town, Easington Colliery v Boro Rangers, Marske United v Carlisle City, Newcastle Benfield v Pontefract Collieries, North Shields v Newcastle Blue Star, Shildon v Ashington, Birtley Town v Beverley Town, Guisborough Town v Consett, Whitley Bay v Heaton Stannington, Crook Town v Kendal Town

