Hotchkiss eyes more progress with Easington Colliery's hometown heroes

The Ebac Northern League Division One season gets underway this weekend.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss is determined to build on a remarkable first season back in Northern League Division One.

After securing promotion via a Division Two play-off final win at Newcastle Blue Star just over 12 months ago, the Colliers secured a solid mid-table finish in their first step five campaign since 2001. However, the best was still to come as Hotchkiss and his players lifted silverware with a Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup final win against Shildon in May to round off what had been a remarkable year.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

Hotchkiss has been hard at work adding to his squad during the summer months after Liam Adamson, Jack Naylor and Ryan Lincoln-Barrow have all agreed to another stint with the Colliers and defender Dom Agnew and attacking midfielder Liam Cooke have also been snapped up.

All eyes are now on Saturday’s home clash with much-fancied Guisborough Town as the 2025/26 season gets underway - and the Colliers boss is anticipating a major test against the Priorymen.

He told The Echo: “It should be a really good game and Nathan has gone in there after having a good track record higher up the pyramid. I think they’ll be one of the favourites to be in the mix but we are looking forward to the challenge. We’ve recruited really well, we’ve brought in lads who are Easington-based and that’s important.

“They’re wonderful talents, but they’re good lads and that’s important too. We got silverware last year with the League Cup and with success comes a little bit more pressure but I’ve never ever felt that way in the job. I have a fantastic chairman and a brilliant committee and they are really behind us. Expectation does grow when you bring in good players and enhance what you have - but we can live up to that.”

Division One fixtures

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Saturday (3pm kick-off): Birtley Town v Thornaby, Boro Rangers v Horden CW, Carlisle City v Shildon, Easington Colliery v Guisborough Town, Kendal Town v Newcastle Benfield, Newcastle Blue Star v Whitley Bay, North Shields v Whickham, Northallerton Town v Crook Town, West Allotment Celtic v Marske United, West Auckland Town v Penrith

