Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong opens up on facing son Luke and Carlisle United

Gateshead will face Carlisle United in the National League this season and that could be a father vs son clash.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong could come up against a familiar face when his side face Carlisle United in the National League this season.

The former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss was named as permanent successor to Carl Magnay at the International Stadium last month and is currently working hard to help the Heed move on from what has been a difficult summer.

With several key players departing in recent weeks, Armstrong is looking to add to his squad after making Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson his first new addition since he was appointed. However, it is another former Pools star that could catch Armstrong’s eye when the Heed face Carlisle this season as his son Luke, who also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Gateshead earlier in his career, looks to help the Cumbrians bounce back from relegation into non-league’s top tier this season.

For Armstrong senior, meetings between the two have not gone in his favour as he joked he hoped Luke would miss out when their sides meet.

He told The Echo: “As long as he’s injured I don’t mind because he scores every time he plays against one of my sides. He scored a hat-trick for Gateshead in a friendly up at Blyth Spartans and then scored for Harrogate against Darlington so I’m hoping we won’t be facing him at Carlisle.

“I’ve warned him - but look, the kid has to get back on the pitch and scoring goals. It’s definitely a fixture I will look forward to. I’ve been to a lot of their games over the last year and their crowds have been unbelievable so it’ll be a new atmosphere for some of our players - but those are the games you want to play in.”

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The Heed boss believes working under a former Premier League striker will aid Armstrong as he looks to move on from what had been a difficult introduction to life at Brunton Park and revealed Hughes had tried to sign the former Middlesbrough and Harrogate Town forward in the past.

“I think he was gutted in a way when he went to Motherwell and Mark Hughes came in because he knew Mark had tried to sign him previously. He did need someone like that with experience of playing in that position because a lot of people don’t understand. It’s a little different to other positions on the pitch because you need the ball in the right areas. It’s a fresh start, Mark has been on to him and he wants him to be part of the squad.”