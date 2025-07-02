Sunderland are reportedly monitoring Hayden Hackney as several clubs circle the Middlesbrough star

Sunderland are said to be interested in Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, according to reports.

According to EFL Analysis, the 23-year-old has now taken a significant step toward a summer move by changing agents. Hackney is understood to be aligning himself with one of Europe’s most powerful agencies, with multiple top-flight clubs across England and the continent keeping tabs.

Their report also claims that Sunderland are among those to have scouted Hackney in recent months, though they face stiff competition for his signature. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest remain firmly in the frame, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also tracked the Boro academy graduate over the past six months.

Portuguese giants FC Porto have previously made two approaches for Hackney, including a £15million bid that was knocked back in January. Porto remain interested, but new suitors are emerging across Europe. German clubs Bayer Leverkusen – now managed by Erik ten Hag – and Eintracht Frankfurt have entered the conversation, along with Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Hackney is regarded as one of the Championship’s standout young midfielders. His homegrown status also adds further appeal for potential Premier League buyers, with any eventual fee representing pure profit for Middlesbrough.

Previous reports have suggested a valuation of £20million–£25million, a figure that would make Hackney the most expensive sale in Boro’s history. That record currently belongs to striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who departed for £22.5million in the January 2025 window.

While Sunderland are not believed to have made a formal move at this stage, the Black Cats are looking to bolster their midfield options following Jobe Bellingham’s £33million switch to Borussia Dortmund and are weighing up a number of high-profile additions.

Hackney, a composed deep-lying playmaker with Premier League aspirations, could fit the mould. However, with growing interest from across the continent, Sunderland would likely need to move decisively – and be prepared to break their transfer record for a third time this summer.

Sunderland conclude Habib Diarra deal

In other news, Sunderland have confirmed the signing of RC Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra. The deal is believed to be comfortably a club record, and could eventually reach around £30million. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the deal reflected the club’s ‘progress and ambition’ as they return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Diarra, 21, is a Senegal international who will add versatility and dynamism to Sunderland’s midfield options next season. He has signed a five-year contract on Wearside. “Habib is an exciting talent, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC,” Speakman said.

“At 21, he already has more than 100 senior appearances on his resume, and he’s been a captain in one of Europe’s elite leagues. This underlines his undoubted quality and immense potential, and it reflects our progress and ambition that we have secured a player of his calibre. Like Sunderland, Habib is ready for the Premier League, and we look forward to taking this exciting step with him.”

In a statement, Sunderland confirmed that Diarra would now have an extended summer break, having had significant international commitments since the end of the season. He’ll therefore link up with his new team mates at the Academy of Light later this month. Diarra is Sunderland’s second signing of the summer, after Enzo Le Fée officially became a Black Cats player on a permanent basis on Tuesday. Sunderland are also close to signing left back Reinildo Mandava following his departure from Atletico Madrid.