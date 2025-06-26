Former Man City youngster set to join Sunderland after successful trial at the Academy of Light

Sunderland are closing in on a deal to sign young forward Jay Matadean – another addition to the club’s youth ranks as Kristjaan Speakman and the academy team continue their recruitment push.

The Echo understands that Matadean, who previously played for Manchester City’s Under-18s, is set to join the Black Cats on a scholarship deal after impressing during a trial spell last season.

The highly rated attacker spent time at the Academy of Light towards the back end of the 2024–25 campaign, with Sunderland’s staff members believed to have been impressed by his attitude and technical ability. The club are now understood to be putting the finishing touches on an agreement that will see the teenager join the Wearside setup full-time.

Matadean, who has come through the ranks at one of England’s most elite academies in Manchester City, featured in their Under-18 Premier League campaign last term. Now, he looks set to continue his development in red and white, with a fresh opportunity to establish himself under the guidance of Sunderland’s youth coaches.

Sunderland have already made several additions at youth level this summer as part of a wider rebuild, including Northern Ireland midfielder Matthew Burns and Lincoln City goalkeeper Isaac Allan. The Black Cats remain keen to strengthen their development squads with promising talent from across the United Kingdom, Ireland and further afield.

While the club are preparing for their return to the Premier League at senior level, investment in the academy continues to be a key part of the long-term strategy on Wearside. Barring any last-minute hitches, Matadean is expected to formally join Sunderland in the coming weeks.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

According to SportItalia’s Gianluigi Longari, Sunderland are one of three English clubs showing interest in Spanish left-back Angeliño, currently on the books at AS Roma. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also in the mix, but neither club is reportedly willing to exceed an offer of £10.1million (€12million). However, Roma are holding out for a figure closer to £17million (€20million) – with the club under pressure to complete a major sale before June 30 to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play requirements.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims Sunderland may hold a slight advantage in the race for the 27-year-old due to their recent appointment of former Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, who played a key role in Angeliño’s move to the Italian capital. Despite that link, the same source reports that the player is currently unimpressed with proposals made by all three Premier League clubs.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano reports that Sunderland are in active negotiations with OGC Nice to sign Poland international goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2026 but could be available for around £17million (€20million).

