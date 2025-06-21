A look back on the players who departed Sunderland last summer

It looks set to be a busy summer of transfer activity for Sunderland following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League.

To that end, a number of fringe players are expected to depart, with regular first team talents Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson having already left for pastures new.

But what about those who left Sunderland on permanent deals last summer? Where did they go, and how have they fared since? Here’s everything you need to know...

Jack Clarke

By far the biggest permanent departure from Sunderland’s squad last summer, Clarke left Wearside to link up with Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, but struggled to make an immediate impact in the top flight. His debut season at Portman Road ended in relegation, with the winger having registered four goals and seven assists across 38 outings in all competitions.

Bradley Dack

Signed by Tony Mowbray, Dack failed to make much of an impact on Wearside before sealing a free transfer to former club Gillingham last August. The midfielder made 19 appearances in League Two, scoring one goal and assisting one more. Despite his relatively meagre return, the 31-year-old signed a year-long contract extension last month.

Jack Diamond

Diamond was another free departure in 2024, leaving Wearside to sign for Stockport County. The winger and his teammates missed out on promotion to the Championship last month, crashing out of the play-offs despite finishing third in the table.

Ellis Taylor

Still only 22, Sunderland academy graduate Taylor enjoyed a promising debut campaign with Harrogate Town, scoring seven goals and assisting three more in 36 League Two outings. A pleasing return could do little to help his new club’s fortunes, however, with the Sulphurites ending the season in 18th.

Elliot Embleton

It’s been a tumultuous year for Embleton following his departure from Wearside. The midfielder initially linked up with Blackpool after seeing his first team prospects dwindle with Sunderland, but just months later he was on the move again, leaving the Tangerines to sign for Carlisle United in the early stages of the January transfer window. He could do little to arrest his new side’s relegation-bound slump, however, and their drop to the National League was sealed after a 23rd-placed finish in the fourth tier.

Alex Bass

Something of a forgotten man during his time in the North East, Bass departed for Notts County last summer, and has since established himself as the club’s first choice option between the sticks. Over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, he made 39 appearances in League Two, keeping a clean sheet in a third of those outings.

Corry Evans

The ex-Sunderland captain became a free agent after leaving the Black Cats last summer, and would go on to sign for Bradford City in October. Just a few months later, he would be on the move again, dropping down to the National League to sign for Oldham Athletic. Evans would go on to become part of a squad that won promotion back to the Football League via the play-offs last month.

