Jobe’s new salary has surfaced following his Sunderland exit, while Speakman has been scouting deals across Europe

Several interesting Sunderland-related stories are doing the rounds, including information on Jobe Bellingham’s new wage at Dortmund, plus a very honest and open transfer admission from sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Here, we take a look:

Jobe’s massive wage rise after Sunderland switch

Jobe Jobe is reportedly earning up to £82,000 per week at Borussia Dortmund – a 558% increase on the salary he was paid during his time at Sunderland.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Bundesliga giants in a club-record £33million sale, following Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League. Reports suggest he had been earning £12,500 per week on Wearside – around £650,000 per year during the 2024–25 campaign.

However, German outlet BILD now claims Jobe’s base salary at Dortmund is €3million per year (around £2.57million), which works out at approximately £49,357 per week. With bonuses, that could rise to €5million per year (around £4.27million or £82,262 per week), although the performance criteria behind those bonuses have not been disclosed.

It’s worth noting that despite the sizeable increase, Jobe remains well below Dortmund’s highest earners, with defender Niklas Süle reportedly earning around €10million per season. The wage figures are estimates and have not been officially confirmed by the player or Borussia Dortmund.

Speakman speaks out on summer plans

"From a club's perspective, we're not naive to what the Premier League is," Speakman said. "We understand that our strategy to get here is going to be different to what is required to stay here. Our objective has never just been to get to the Premier League, it's such a landmark and naturally everyone talks about that but internally over the last two, three, four years it's always been about re-establishing ourselves.

“So we need to do now is go on the next part of that journey, and think about establishing ourselves over the next three or four years [at Premier League level] and hopefully build to a point where he can be involved towards the top end of the league which is ultimately where we all want to be.

“We're trying to recruit players for that. I've spent the last three days in three different countries, speaking with players and agents. I landed back here at about 2am last night, so the work behind the scenes is up and running and has been for a number of weeks."