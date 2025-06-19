Lennon Miller is attracting transfer interest and now Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou has addressed the speculation.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou has spoken for the first time about the growing interest in Lennon Miller, as speculation intensifies over the teenager’s future.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who recently earned his first senior Scotland cap, is attracting strong interest from Sunderland, Celtic, and Eintracht Frankfurt after a standout breakthrough season in the Scottish Premiership. Miller, rated at around £10million, is entering the final year of his contract at Fir Park and has been widely tipped to make a move this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His blend of maturity, technical ability and tactical intelligence has made him one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the UK – and a serious prospect for club and country. Askou, who was officially unveiled by the Steelmen on Wednesday, confirmed that he’s aware of the noise around Miller and admitted a move could be on the cards.

"There probably is (interest) but it's not been on the top of my mind today so I will need to get an update myself. I know he is a fantastic player and has just gone into the national team. He is a big profile for Motherwell and Scottish football and for sure he is going to have a fantastic international career.

We will see over time if it is this summer that he is going to take the next step. I know there is a lot of talk and expectations that he has created by performing really, really well. I haven't met him yet because he has a few extra days off so I think it will be fair to meet him and have some good discussions before I answer any questions about his future."

Miller made 41 appearances for Motherwell in 2024–25, scoring twice and recording five assists while operating predominantly in central midfield. His press resistance, passing range, and maturity in possession have drawn comparisons to top-level players far beyond his age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they build a squad for Premier League football, with Miller seen as a potential long-term investment in line with the club’s established recruitment model.

The stats behind Sunderland’s interest in Lennon Miller

The Motherwell midfielder has enjoyed a standout season at Fir Park, playing more minutes (3,084) and more games (32) than any other player aged 16–19 in the division. Crucially, it wasn’t just volume that set Miller apart – it was the quality and consistency of his contributions across every major area of midfield play.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

In terms of raw output, Miller led all teenagers in the league for combined goals and assists (10) and also topped the expected goals and assists chart with a total of 10.36. His 8 assists and league-high xA (6.55) underscore both his end product and creative threat. Remarkably, Miller also finished joint-top of the Premiership assist charts across all ages – no mean feat for a teenager. Miller has since been rewarded with two caps for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was statistically the most incisive passer among his age group, registering more key passes (12), long passes (214), final-third entries (222), smart passes (7), and progressive passes (224) than any other teenager in Scotland’s top flight. His ability to stitch together attacks and maintain possession under pressure marked him out as a technically mature operator.

When it came to carrying the ball forward and creating chances, Miller remained among the league’s best. Only one teenager – Bobby Wales of Kilmarnock – made more progressive runs than his 19, while Miller led all under-20 midfielders for deep completions, with 29 passes into dangerous areas. These metrics highlight his ability to drive his team up the pitch and operate between the lines.