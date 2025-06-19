Newcastle United have reportedly made their move for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, once linked with Sunderland

Newcastle United have opened talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke – a player previously linked with Sunderland during the summer of 2022.

According to 3 Added Minutes, the Magpies have made contact with the player’s representatives as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the 2025–26 campaign. Van Hecke, who is valued at around £30million, has become a regular starter for Brighton over the past two seasons and has been widely praised for his ability to carry the ball out from the back.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international, who enjoyed a standout loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in 2021–22, was on Sunderland’s radar during Alex Neil’s last months in charge when Sunderland had just been promoted to the Championship, but the move never materialised.

Since then, van Hecke has emerged as one of the most progressive centre-backs in the Premier League. Last season, he ranked sixth in Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carry distance per 90 minutes and sat in the top eight per cent of Premier League defenders for chances created.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is understood to be targeting a centre-half this summer, with concerns over injuries and the ageing profiles of current options Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, and Jamaal Lascelles. The Magpies’ move is also said to have attracted interest from Liverpool, who are monitoring the situation closely.

Interestingly, Sunderland have again been linked with a sensational move for Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, according to a report from The Guardian. The 28-year-old is said to be available this summer, with Liverpool reportedly willing to sanction a £30million transfer, and there’s no shortage of interest. Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds and Burnley are all credited alongside Sunderland as potential destinations for the versatile defender.

Gomez has made 149 appearances in the Premier League and earned 15 senior England caps, establishing himself as one of the most experienced defenders on the market this window. A two-time Premier League champion with Liverpool (2019–20, 2024–25), Gomez also boasts a glittering CV that includes the UEFA Champions League (2018–19), UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup (both in 2019), as well as domestic cup triumphs in the FA Cup (2022), EFL Cup (2024), and Community Shield (2022).

Despite his impressive honours list, Liverpool may now be prepared to part ways as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, reshapes the squad ahead of the new season. Sunderland’s interest may raise eyebrows given the club’s commitment to a younger profile of signings in recent years. However, following their return to the Premier League, experience could now be prioritised, and Gomez’s pedigree certainly fits the bill, though it is a highly ambitious target given the interest from other, more established Premier League clubs.

The Guardian also reports that Sunderland are among the clubs scrambling to sign Strasbourg’s Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra. The 20-year-old has long been considered a top talent in Ligue 1, and his arrival would represent a major coup for the Black Cats. Meanwhile, Sunderland and Leeds are both said to be keen on a move for Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers – the former Tottenham man who has been a key figure north of the border in recent years. In addition, Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, who impressed during the second half of last season, is also on Sunderland’s radar, though Crystal Palace are reportedly pushing hard for his signature too.