Easington Colliery warned of challenges that lie ahead after season of success

Easington Colliery lifted the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup this season - but manager Olly Hotchkiss knows there are big challenges ahead for his side.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss reflected on a successful season - but warned his players the Northern League’s strength-in-depth means they will be in for a ‘very difficult’ challenge when the new campaign gets underway.

After securing promotion via the Division Two play-offs with a win at Newcastle Blue Star last season and ending their 23-year absence from the league’s top tier, little was known of what the Colliers could expect upon their return to step five.

Easington Colliery celebrate their 3-1 win against Shildon in the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup final (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

However, much like Division Two champions Blyth Town and a Blue Star side that claimed promotion as part of the FA league allocations, the Colliers have enjoyed a remarkable campaign that has ended in success. Town were promoted thanks to a penalty shoot-out win in their Division One play-off final with Blue Star last weekend and Hotchkiss’ men lifted the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup with an impressive 3-1 win against Shildon.

Reflecting on the previous nine months, the Colliers boss explained his side were ‘in very good company’ as one of four successful sides in the division and admitted he had enjoyed the challenges they had faced this season.

He told The Echo: “There is massive strength in depth still in the Northern League and I tipped Blyth Town and Blue Star to be in my top five this season. I didn’t think they’d win the league because Redcar Athletic were the outstanding candidate because of their recruitment in the summer.

“They’ve got the infrastructure, Blue Star still have that infrastructure to go into higher leagues and I said last year that us beating them in that play-off final was unbelievable. Blyth have obviously recruited really well and I’m a massive fan of Gavin Fell and what he’s done there.

“I always take the positives, there were 24 teams in Division One this season, four were successful and we were one of them alongside Shildon (Durham Challenge Cup winners), Redcar and Blyth - so were are sitting in very good company with those three. There is strength in depth and I have really enjoyed the division, it’s chalk and cheese from Division Two and we know it will be very difficult again next season.”

Meanwhile, Easington have confirmed Luke Pearn was the big winner at their end-of-season awards night as he landed the Manager’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year and Committee Player of the Year, as well as picking up the award for top goalscorer.

