Silksworth CW can show they mean business after successful season
Silksworth CW manager Kyle Young believes securing second place in the table will show the local community his club mean business.
Silky will end the season behind champions Durham United if Durham FC Corinthians failed to take maximum points from Saturday’s home game with a Seaton Carew side sat just below the midway point of the Wearside League Premier Division table.
With silverware already secured in the form of the Shipowners Charity Cup following last month’s 3-1 win against Shotton Colliery, the aim now is to secure the highest league finish in the club’s history. Young admitted he is now focusing on the future and has stressed hard work on and off the pitch can be further fuelled by a second place finish that will capture the attention of onlookers.
He told The Echo: “The club know my ambitions as a manager and coach, we’ve had a few chats to make sure that’s clear. We are meeting with a councillor in regards to the ground and I can’t say more than that but I can only do my bit on the pitch and I think I’m holding my end of the bargain. The club is working hard, they are trying to push others and a lot of people are talking now. We want second and if people local see a second place finish, they’ll know we mean business.”
There is one other fixture on Saturday as Annfield Plain head to Shotton Colliery before the hosts of the game round off their season with a home clash against Farringdon Detached next Wednesday night.
