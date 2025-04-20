Silksworth CW looking to make history with Shipowners Charity Cup win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silksworth CW are looking to lift silverware on Monday.

Landing silverware rather than a highest league finish is the aim for Silksworth CW manager Kyle Young.

In what has been a positive first season in charge for Young, Silksworth look set to make club history by ending the league campaign in the Wearside League’s top three. However, lifting a cup is on the agenda on Monday as Silky host Shotton Colliery in the final of the Shipowners Charity Cup.

Action from the Durham Challenge Cup tie between Shildon and Silksworth CW (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

Young praised his side for their performances this season but stressed only getting their hands on silverware will ensure they can look back with satisfaction when the campaign comes to a close early next month.

He told The Echo: “Monday is the big one because it’s been 70 years since we won this cup and it’s been a long time coming. For me it’s about writing a bit of history and proving we are the real deal because getting some silverware and finishing in the top two or three would be outstanding.

“We’ve had compliments but the job isn’t done until it’s done and all of the compliments and improvement we’ve had, it won’t mean a thing if we don’t get what we want on Monday. We need to grasp it because you don’t remember top two or three finishes, you remember trophies and cup wins and that’s what we want.”

