Easington Colliery prepare for Shildon test in League Cup final

Shildon and Easington Colliery will meet in the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup final on Monday afternoon.

Olly Hotchkiss wants to round off a positive season ‘on a real high’ by leading Easington Colliery to a Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup final win against Shildon on Monday.

The Northern League Division One rivals will meet at Birtley Town’s Arrowmark Home Improvements Stadium as the Colliers look to claim silverware to round off what has been a solid first season back in step five of the non-league pyramid.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

Speaking ahead of Monday’s final, the Colliers boss told The Echo: “It’s been a good first season in Division One for us - even though I’m a little bit disappointed we haven’t finished a little higher in the table because I feel like we have wasted some games and dropped some silly points.

“But we are punching above our weight a bit here, we know that, and to reach the League Cup final is a massive moment for us. It won’t be easy at all and we know the quality of the opposition lying in wait - but we will give it our all and try and get a cup to end the season on a real high.”

Shildon will take momentum into Monday’s final after they landed a Division One play-off place and lifted silverware at the Stadium of Light with a 4-0 win in their Durham Challenge Cup final meeting with league rivals Whickham last Tuesday night. Although the main priority remains with promotion back into the Northern Premier League, Railwaymen boss Chris Hughes is targeting more silverware and challenged his players to build on their Challenge Cup final triumph.

Shildon celebrate their Durham Challenge Cup final win against Whickham (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

He said: “We obviously want to win the cup final on Monday after what we experienced with this Challenge Cup win and then there are the play-offs too - so it’s an exciting end to the season for us. We had some experience of the play-offs last year and there are a lot of players here from then so hopefully we can fall back on that experience in those games.

“Winning the Challenge Cup, with the pressure the lads thrived under during that game, it can help us over the next fortnight and we have some lads coming back at the right time. We have momentum, we have players coming back to fitness and we are going to have a right good go at trying to win each and every game between now and the end of the season.”

