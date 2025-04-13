Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How do Sunderland's attendances during the 2024/25 season compare to clubs in the Premier League and Championship?

Sunderland received another major show of support from the Wearside faithful when over 42,000 supporters watched on as the Black Cats fell to a narrow defeat against Swansea City on Saturday.

Just days after Regis Le Bris’ side officially secured their place in the Championship play-offs with a goalless draw at Norwich City, a Ben Cabango goal condemned Sunderland to only their second home defeat of a season that could still end in promotion into the Prmeier League.

It seems likely the Black Cats will end the regular season in fourth place in the Championship table as Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United fight it out for the title. With the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion sat at least 12 points behind them in the table, Le Bris and his players are still awaiting confirmation of their play-off semi-final opponents.

No matter who they face, another memorable occasion will be played out at the Stadium of Light and there is sure to be a sell-out crowd as the Black Cats look to take another step towards ending their eight-year absence from the top flight.

But how does Sunderland’s average attendance compare to their current Championship rivals and the clubs they could play alongside in the Premier League if their promotion bid comes to a successful conclusion?

How do Sunderland’s attendances compare to their Championship rivals?

24. Oxford United - 11,356 23. Luton Town - 11,521 22. Swansea City - 15,149 21. Millwall - 15,254 20. Queens Park Rangers - 15,779 19. Blackburn Rovers - 16,304 18. Preston North End - 16,452 17. Plymouth Argyle - 16,458 16. Cardiff City - 18,867 15. Watford - 19,263 14. Burnley - 19,723 13. Portsmouth - 20,246 12. Hull City - 21,110 11. Bristol City - 21,981 10. Stoke City - 22,422 9. West Browmich Albion - 24,997 8. Middlesbrough - 25,377 7. Norwich City - 26,278 6. Sheffield Wednesday - 26,506 5. Coventry City - 27,479 4. Sheffield United - 27,964 3. Derby County - 28,704 2. Leeds United - 36,101 1. Sunderland - 40,363

How do Sunderland’s attendances compare to their potential Premier League rivals?

21. Bournemouth - 11,209 20. Brentford - 17,086 19. Crystal Palace - 25,074 18. Fulham - 26,674 17. Ipswich Town - 29,766 16. Nottingham Forest - 30,098 15. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 30,460 14. Southampton - 30,954 13. Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,467 12. Leicester City - 31,493 11. Everton - 39.153 10. Chelsea - 39,548 9. Sunderland - 40,363 8. Aston Villa - 42,008 7. Newcastle United - 52,177 6. Manchester City - 52,585 5. Arsenal - 60,270 4. Liverpool - 60,319 3. Tottenham Hotspur - 61,274 2. West Ham United - 62,464 1. Manchester United - 73,733